News Feed

Bahl Takes Nothing for Granted | FEATURE

Bahl Takes Nothing for Granted | FEATURE
Devils Prepare for Next Preseason Game  | NOTEBOOK

Devils Prepare for Next Preseason Game | NOTEBOOK
Devils at Rangers | GAME STORY 9.28.23

Devils Pick Up 3-2 Win Against Rangers | GAME STORY
Holtz Faster, Mentally Stronger this Camp | FEATURE

Holtz Faster, Mentally Stronger this Camp | FEATURE
Devils' Camp Continues Wednesday | NOTEBOOK

Devils' Camp Continues Wednesday | NOTEBOOK
Former Devil Cory Schneider Announces Retirement | BLOG

Cory Schneider Announces Retirement 
Devils Dominate Flyers in Preseason Opener | GAME STORY

Devils Dominate Flyers in Preseason Opener | GAME STORY
GAME STORY: Devils at Canadiens 9/25/23

Hughes Has 3-Point Night in 4-2 Win in Montreal | GAME STORY
Green's Goal is Improvement | FEATURE

Green's Goal is Improvement | FEATURE
Group B Wins in OT to Cap Camp Scrimmages | RECAP

Group B Wins in OT to Cap Camp Scrimmages | RECAP
Luke Hughes Returns to Practice at Camp | NOTEBOOK

Luke Hughes Returns to Practice at Camp
Devils Practice, Scrimmage on Day 2 of Camp | NOTEBOOK

Devils Practice, Scrimmage on Day 2 of Camp
Group C Wins Camp's Opening Scrimmage | RECAP

Group C Wins Camp's Opening Scrimmage | RECAP
Devils Enter Camp with Lofty Goal | FEATURE

Devils Enter Camp with Lofty Goal | FEATURE
Devils Training Camp is Underway

Devils Training Camp is Underway | NOTEBOOK
Devils Unveil 2023 Training Camp Roster | RELEASE

Devils Unveil 2023 Training Camp Roster
Meier: 28 Has Become ‘My Lucky Number' | FEATURE

Meier: 28 Has Become ‘My Lucky Number'
Nemec's Words Speak of his Growth | FEATURE

Nemec's Words Speak of his Growth | FEATURE

Devils Make Next Round of Cuts | BLOG

Devils cut 13, 42 players remain at training camp

Josh Filmon Cuts Blog
By Amanda Stein
@amandacstein Lead Reporter, NJD.tv

As training camp heads into a second week, the roster is beginning to shrink as the team works towards opening night. On Friday, a second round of cuts were made. The following is the list of players cut this afternoon.

Defenseman Tyler Wotherspoon is the only player who requires waivers and will need to clear by noon on Saturday in order to join the team in Utica.

Assigned to Utica (AHL)

Forwards:

Filip Engaras, T.J. Friedmann, Joe Gambardella, Timur Ibragimov, Xavier Parent, Ryan Schmelzer

Defensemen:

Colin Felix, Will MacKinnon, Robbie Russo, Topias Vilen

Goaltender:

Tyler Brennan

Placed on Waivers

Defenseman:

Tyler Wotherspoon

Assigned to Swift Current (WHL)

Forward:

Josh Filmon

There are 42 players remaining at training camp: 23 forwards, 12 defensemen and 7 goalies.