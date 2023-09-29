Devils Make Next Round of Cuts | BLOG

As training camp heads into a second week, the roster is beginning to shrink as the team works towards opening night. On Friday, a second round of cuts were made. The following is the list of players cut this afternoon.

Defenseman Tyler Wotherspoon is the only player who requires waivers and will need to clear by noon on Saturday in order to join the team in Utica.

Assigned to Utica (AHL)

Forwards:

Filip Engaras, T.J. Friedmann, Joe Gambardella, Timur Ibragimov, Xavier Parent, Ryan Schmelzer

Defensemen:

Colin Felix, Will MacKinnon, Robbie Russo, Topias Vilen

Goaltender:

Tyler Brennan