Devils Provide Medical Update on Jack Hughes | STATEMENT

The New Jersey Devils provided the following medical update on center Jack Hughes.

In recent conversations with Jack, his family and representatives, the Devils’ athlete care staff, and Devils’ Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jonathan L. Glashow, it was determined that Jack should be held out of game action for the rest of this season and proceed with shoulder surgery.

He will undergo the surgery on April 10, which will be performed by Dr. Peter Millett in Vail, Colorado.

Hughes is expected to make a full recovery to be available for 2024 New Jersey Devils Training Camp.