Devils Play Utah for First Time in History | PREVIEW

utah game preview
By Sam Kasan
@SamiKasan

NEW JERSEY DEVILS (3-1-0) vs. UTAH HOCKEY CLUB (3-0-0)

New Jersey hosts the Utah Hockey Club for the first time in team history.

WATCH & LISTEN

TV: MSGSN

RADIO: Devils Hockey Network 

BY THE NUMBERS

MORNING SKATE RECAP

THE SCOOP

The Devils return home after their first “road” game of the season, a 5-3 win at Washington Saturday night.

It’s been the Devils unsung heroes that have led the charge for the club in the opening three games. Paul Cotter has a team best four goals and is tied with Stefan Noesen for the points lead at five. Meanwhile, Noesen’s four assists are tied for the team lead with Erik Haula’s four.

Cotter and Noesen aren’t the only newcomers that have made an immediate impact on the team. Johnathan Kovacevic has been skating big mintues while adding three points on the year (1g-2a). Rookie blueliner Seamus Casey has two goals in his first four NHL games.

Goaltender Jacob Markstrom is 2-1 since joining the Devils. With the game against Utah being the first of back-to-back contests, it isn’t clear whether he or Jake Allen will get the start.

Utah couldn’t have asked for a better start. The Utah Hockey Club has been perfect, winning the opening three games of their season, including the inaugural game in Salt Lake City, 5-2, against Chicago. Since then, the Hockey Club is on the road for a four-game road trip that has started with overtime victories at the Islanders (5-4) and Rangers (6-5).

Dylan Guenther, who scored the first goal for Utah in franchise history, is having a remarkable start to his sophomore season. He has five goals in the opening three games, most in the NHL. Clayton Keller leads the team with six points (3g-3a) while Barrett Hayton (3g-2a) and Logan Cooley (5a) have also chipped in offensively.

WHO’S HOT

Devils: Paul Cotter has four goals on the season to lead the Devils. He's scored in three of the team's four games and is coming off a two-goal effort against Washington.

Utah HC: Dylan Guenther has five goals in the first three games of the season for Utah, including two two-goal games. All five of Guenther's points this year have been goals.

INJURIES

Devils: L.Hughes (shoulder), Pesce (ankle), Hatakka (upper-body), Vilen (upper-body), Beckman (lower-body)

Utah HC: Bjugstad (upper-body), Marino (upper-body)

REGULAR-SEASON RESULTS

  • Oct. 14 vs. Utah
  • March 1 at Utah
GAME-DAY VIDEO
STATS LEADERS

DEVILS
UTAH HC
Goals
Cotter, 4
Guenther, 5
Assists
Noesen, Haula, 4
Cooley, 5
Points
Cotter, Noesen, 5
Keller, 6

GAME NOTES

  • The Devils host the Utah Hockey Club for the first time in franchise history.
  • Stefan Noesen recored the first three-assist and three-point night of his career at Washington.
  • Jesper Bratt has a three-game point streak (1g-2a).
  • Timo Meier has a three-game point streak (2g-1a).
  • Erik Haula tied a career high with three assists at Washington.

