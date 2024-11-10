Devils Aim for Four Straight Against Visiting Sharks | PREVIEW

THE SCOOP

Devils return home after a thrilling 4-3 overtime victory against the New York Islanders, extending their winning streak to three games. In that matchup, Jack Hughes was instrumental, netting two goals—including the overtime winner—and adding an assist, bringing his career point total to 299. Stefan Noesen also contributed significantly, tying the game with just 50 seconds remaining in regulation and leading the team with seven shots on goal. Goaltender Jacob Markstrom secured his seventh win of the season, marking his second consecutive victory.

The San Jose Sharks, on the other hand, are looking to rebound after a 5-2 loss to the Minnesota Wild. In that game, rookie Macklin Celebrini scored both goals for the Sharks, showcasing his potential despite the team’s struggles. Goaltender Vitek Vanecek made 26 saves but couldn’t hold off the Wild’s offense. The Sharks, despite their struggles this season, have picked up wins in four of their last six games after starting the season 0-7-2.

The Devils aim to continue their momentum and capitalize on the Sharks’ recent difficulties. With Hughes approaching a career milestone and the team displaying resilience in recent games, New Jersey is poised to extend their winning streak. The Sharks will need to tighten their defense and find additional scoring support to challenge the Devils on their home ice.

WHO’S HOT

Devils:\ Jack Hughes has eight points in his last five games, including four goals. Dougie Hamilton has six assists in his last five, including three on Saturday against the Islanders.

Sharks:\ Defenseman Jake Walman has four points in his last five contests for the Sharks, including three assists though he comes into the game a little banged up. 2024 first-overall pick Macklin Celebrini has only played three games this season due to injury but has three goals and four points in those games. He netted two of those goals last time out against the Wild as noted above.

INJURIES

Devils:\ Lazar (knee), Bastian (jaw), Hatakka (shoulder)

Sharks:\ Walman (upper body) is day-to-day, Vlasic (upper body) is on the IR, Couture (groin) is also on the IR

REGULAR-SEASON RESULTS