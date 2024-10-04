Devils Open Season in Prague vs. Buffalo | PREVIEW

THE SCOOP

The Devils and Sabres both had very untraditional preseason schedules as a result of their playing overseas and it came with very different results. The schedules had a mix of the team having to cobble together their top lineup quickly to play four games in North America before heading overseas followed by the team's remaining AHL players and prospects making up the remainder.

For New Jersey, they lost all four of those preseason games while the Sabres won all four of theirs. Buffalo also played an exhibition game against the Munich Red Bulls and won that game as well, by a score of 5-0.

JJ Peterka led the way for the Sabres with three goals and five points in two preseason games. Three others, including Henri Jokiharju, had four points. Nico Hischier had two goals and three points in three games to lead the Devils group that's in Prague in scoring in the preseason. Jesper Bratt was first in the assist category with a pair.

INJURIES

Devils: Pesce (leg), L. Hughes (shoulder)

Sabres: Johnson (lower body)

23-24 REGULAR-SEASON RESULTS