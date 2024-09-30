Devils Play Host to Rangers | PREVIEW

vsRangersPreview

NEW JERSEY DEVILS (0-4-0) VS. NEW YORK RANGERS (3-0-0)

The Devils finish up a three-game homestand against the Buffalo Sabres in the final meeting between the two teams for the 2024-25 season.

WATCH & LISTEN

TV: MSGSN, MSG

RADIO: Devils Hockey Network 

MORNING SKATE RECAP

BY THE NUMBERS

THE SCOOP

While one half of the New Jersey Devils have departed for Prague, the other group of players will finish up the preseason schedule for the Devils before the opener on Friday.

The roster will be comprised of players on the Utica Comets roster and players on PTOs hoping to earn a contract and the games will be coached by the Utica coaching staff, under the guidance of head coach Kevin Dineeen.

The Rangers will have a lot of their NHL players in the lineup, offering up a big task for the Devils.

New York is however dealing with a couple of injuries, the latest to forward Jimmy Vesey who left practice on Sunday

WHO’S HOT

Devils: There hasn't been a ton of time for the Utica players to stand out, with the first few games of the preseason having NHL-heavy rosters.

Rangers: Chris Kreider has continued where he left off last season, with five points through this early preseason.

INJURIES

Devils: Pesce (leg), L. Hughes (shoulder)

Rangers: Vesey (unknown)

PRESEASON STATS LEADERS

DEVILS
RANGERS
Goals
Hischier, 2
Kreider, 3
Assists
Seven Players, 1
Trouba, 3
Points
Hischier, 3
Kreider, 5

GAME NOTES

GAME-DAY VIDEO
