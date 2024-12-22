Hudson River Rivalry Matinee Matchup | PREVIEW

THE SCOOP

The Devils have won four of their last five games and are 6-2-1 in their last nine overall. New Jersey sits atop the Metro Division with 47 points (pending the outcome of Washington vs. Los Angeles Sunday night).

Captain Nico Hischier is coming off a three-point night (1g-2a) against Pittsburgh. His 17 goals lead the team, and he has five points (2g-3a) in the past four games. Jesper Bratt has points in nine of his last 11 games for 15 total (4g-11a). Center Jack Hughes posted two goals and seven points in his last five games. Goaltender Jacob Markstrom is 7-0-1 in his last eight starts. He has a 1.49 goals-against average and .923 save percentage during that stretch.

The Rangers have made a lot of roster moves lately. The club traded captain Jacob Trouba to Anaheim for Urho Vaakanainen and a 2025 fourth-round pick. They then traded forward Kaapo Kakko (the second-overall pick in 2019 behind Jack Hughes) to Seattle for defenseman Will Borgen and 2025 third- and sixth-round picks. Amidst all of that, the team also signed goaltender Igor Shesterkin to an eight-year contract.

On the ice, the Rangers have struggled this season. The club has three wins in the month of December (3-7-0) and is 4-10-0 in its past 14 games. New York is fighting to remain in a playoff hunt, currently sitting on the outside. New York will be facing the Devils on the second half of back-to-back afternoon games after losing 3-1 to Carolina at home on Sunday.

Artemi Panarin paces the team in scoring with 37 points. He also has a team-best 15 goals. Blueliner Adam Fox has a team-best 25 assists while six players have notched 20 or more points. Goalie Igor Shesterkin started Sunday against Carolina. With it being afternoon back-to-back games, there's a possiblity he'll start again versus the Devils. But Jonathan Quick also has a chance to get in goal.

WHO’S HOT

Devils: Stefan Noesen scored his career-high 15th goal of the season against Pittsburgh in his 36th game of the season. His previous high was 14, posted last year in 81 games with Carolina.

Rangers: Chris Kreider has 114 career power-play goals, two shy of the franchise record (Camille Henry, 116). Four of his 11 goals this year are on the man-advantage.

INJURIES

Devils: Lazar (knee), Hatakka (shoulder, IR)

Rangers: Miller (upper-body)

REGULAR-SEASON RESULTS