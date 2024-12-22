Hudson River Rivalry Matinee Matchup | PREVIEW

By Sam Kasan
NEW JERSEY DEVILS (22-11-3) vs. NY RANGERS (16-16-1)

New Jersey host the NY Rangers at Prudential Center for the first time this season.

MORNING SKATE RECAP

BY THE NUMBERS

THE SCOOP

The Devils have won four of their last five games and are 6-2-1 in their last nine overall. New Jersey sits atop the Metro Division with 47 points (pending the outcome of Washington vs. Los Angeles Sunday night).

Captain Nico Hischier is coming off a three-point night (1g-2a) against Pittsburgh. His 17 goals lead the team, and he has five points (2g-3a) in the past four games. Jesper Bratt has points in nine of his last 11 games for 15 total (4g-11a). Center Jack Hughes posted two goals and seven points in his last five games. Goaltender Jacob Markstrom is 7-0-1 in his last eight starts. He has a 1.49 goals-against average and .923 save percentage during that stretch.

The Rangers have made a lot of roster moves lately. The club traded captain Jacob Trouba to Anaheim for Urho Vaakanainen and a 2025 fourth-round pick. They then traded forward Kaapo Kakko (the second-overall pick in 2019 behind Jack Hughes) to Seattle for defenseman Will Borgen and 2025 third- and sixth-round picks. Amidst all of that, the team also signed goaltender Igor Shesterkin to an eight-year contract.

On the ice, the Rangers have struggled this season. The club has three wins in the month of December (3-7-0) and is 4-10-0 in its past 14 games. New York is fighting to remain in a playoff hunt, currently sitting on the outside. New York will be facing the Devils on the second half of back-to-back afternoon games after losing 3-1 to Carolina at home on Sunday.

Artemi Panarin paces the team in scoring with 37 points. He also has a team-best 15 goals. Blueliner Adam Fox has a team-best 25 assists while six players have notched 20 or more points. Goalie Igor Shesterkin started Sunday against Carolina. With it being afternoon back-to-back games, there's a possiblity he'll start again versus the Devils. But Jonathan Quick also has a chance to get in goal.

WHO’S HOT

Devils: Stefan Noesen scored his career-high 15th goal of the season against Pittsburgh in his 36th game of the season. His previous high was 14, posted last year in 81 games with Carolina.

Rangers: Chris Kreider has 114 career power-play goals, two shy of the franchise record (Camille Henry, 116). Four of his 11 goals this year are on the man-advantage.

INJURIES

Devils: Lazar (knee), Hatakka (shoulder, IR)

Rangers: Miller (upper-body)

REGULAR-SEASON RESULTS

STATS LEADERS

Goals
Hischier, 17
Panarin, 15
Assists
Bratt, J.Hughes, 29
Fox, 25
Points
Bratt, 43
Panarin, 37

GAME NOTES

  • The Devils meet the Rangers for the second time this season. They previously battled Dec. 2 at Madison Square Garden with the Devils securing a 5-1 victory on Jesper Bratt’s four-point night (1g-3a).
  • The Devils held Pittsburgh to just 12 shots on goal, a season low. It was the 6th straight game (and 7th of the last 8) New Jersey has allowed 20 or less shots in a game.
  • Adam Fox's 25 assists are the 4th most in the NHL by a defenseman.
  • The Rangers' Will Cuylle ranks 4th in the NHL with 126 hits.

