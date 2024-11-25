Devils Host Predators | PREVIEW

THE SCOOP

The Devils sit atop the Metro Division with 30 points on a 14-7-2 record thanks to an 8-3-0 run in their last 11 games. New Jersey just completed its 2024 Moms’ Trip which included two victories against two of the top teams in the division. Thursday the Devils bested Carolina, 4-2, while defeating the Capitals in Washington, 3-2, Saturday night.

Jesper Bratt is having a monster season and leads the Devils in goals (10-t), assists (18) and points (28). Forward Stefan Noesen is tied with Bratt for the team lead in goals with 10 in 23 contests. His career high in goals is 14, set last season with Carolina in 81 games.

The Devils have gotten great goaltending in the past 11 contests. Jersey’s tenders – Jacob Markstrom and Jake Allen – haven’t allowed more than three goals in any of the past 11 contests while giving up a total of just 20 (1.81 GAA), which includes two shutouts.

It’s been a rocky start to the season for the Predators. The club finds itself at the bottom of the standings after a 7-12-2 start, which included losing the first five games of the year. The club has gone 7-7-2 since that opening losing streak. Nashville is coming off an impressive 4-1 victory against Winnipeg, handing the dominant Jets just their third loss of the season.

Swedish forward Filip Forsberg leads the Preds with eight goals and 16 points. Newcomers Jonathan Marchessault (4g-8a-12pts) and Steven Stamkos (7g-4a-11pts) are off to slow starts, though Stamkos has three goals in his past three games. As always, Juuse Saros is carrying the load for the club in goal. He’s posted a respectable 2.43 goals-against average and .918 save percentage.

WHO’S HOT

Devils: Defenseman Dougie Hamilton has two goals in each of his past two games. Both tallies were game-winners. He has 17 points (3g-14a) in his past 17 games to lead the blue line in scoring.

Predators: Defenseman Roman Josi has three goals in the past three games, including two against Winnipeg.

INJURIES

Devils: Bastian (jaw, IR), Lazar (knee, IR), Hatakka (shoulder, out indefinitely)

Predators: McCarron (day-to-day)

REGULAR-SEASON RESULTS