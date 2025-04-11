Devils Set to Play Crosby and the Penguins | PREVIEW

THE SCOOP

New Jersey is looking to rebound after a tough 7–2 loss to the Bruins on Tuesday night. That defeat snapped a three-game win streak. The Devils have gone 5–4–1 in their last 10 games and enter Friday night having clinched a playoff spot following the Rangers' loss to the Flyers on Wednesday.

The Devils have found success when playing with structure and urgency, particularly at home where their penalty kill ranks best in the league at 87.4%. Offensively, the top line continues to lead the way. Captain Nico Hischier is riding a four-game point streak (5g-3a-8pts). Timo Meier is also heating up, registering goals in back-to-back games (3g total).

The Penguins come to Newark on the heels of a dominant 5–0 shutout win over Chicago, but their playoff hopes were officially extinguished earlier this week. Pittsburgh is 3–1–1 in its last five games and has shown pride and push even with the postseason out of reach. Rickard Rakell (34 goals) and Bryan Rust (28 goals) remain scoring threats, while Sidney Crosby continues to produce at an elite level with 87 points on the season.

This marks the fourth and final meeting between the teams. New Jersey has won two of the first three, including a 3–0 shutout in December and a 3–2 win in February. Pittsburgh claimed the most recent matchup on March 15 with a 7–3 win.

Special teams could be a deciding factor. New Jersey boasts the NHL’s third-ranked power play (27.9%) and third-ranked overall penalty kill (82.5%). Pittsburgh’s power play is no slouch either, clicking at 25% (7th), but their penalty kill has struggled on the road, ranking 29th at just 71.1%.

WHO’S HOT

Devils: Nico Hischier is red-hot, tallying 17 points (9g-8a) over his last 12 games and recording points in four straight, including five goals and eight points in his last five contests.

Penguins: Bryan Rust enters tonight’s game with a four-game point streak, totaling six points (2g-4a) in that span. Sidney Crosby has seven points in his last five.

INJURIES

Devils: J.Hughes (shoulder, LTIR), J.Siegenthaler (undisclosed, LTIR), D.Hamilton (undisclosed, week-to-week)

Penguins: M. Nieto (undisclosed, day-to-day), N. Acciari (undisclosed, day-to-day), B. Lizotte (lower body, day-to-day), R. McGroarty (lower body, day-to-day), P. Tomasino (concussion, day-to-day), B. Imama (biceps, day-to-day), T. Novak (lower body, day-to-day), P.O. Joseph (upper body, IR)

REGULAR-SEASON RESULTS