Devils Set to Play Crosby and the Penguins | PREVIEW

NEW JERSEY DEVILS (41-30-7) vs. PITTSBURGH PENGUINS (32-25-12)

New Jersey has four games left in the season starting tonight when they take on the Pittsburgh Penguins.

You can watch on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.

Read below for your game preview and pre-game story below.

MORNING SKATE RECAP

BY THE NUMBERS

THE SCOOP

New Jersey is looking to rebound after a tough 7–2 loss to the Bruins on Tuesday night. That defeat snapped a three-game win streak. The Devils have gone 5–4–1 in their last 10 games and enter Friday night having clinched a playoff spot following the Rangers' loss to the Flyers on Wednesday.

The Devils have found success when playing with structure and urgency, particularly at home where their penalty kill ranks best in the league at 87.4%. Offensively, the top line continues to lead the way. Captain Nico Hischier is riding a four-game point streak (5g-3a-8pts). Timo Meier is also heating up, registering goals in back-to-back games (3g total).

The Penguins come to Newark on the heels of a dominant 5–0 shutout win over Chicago, but their playoff hopes were officially extinguished earlier this week. Pittsburgh is 3–1–1 in its last five games and has shown pride and push even with the postseason out of reach. Rickard Rakell (34 goals) and Bryan Rust (28 goals) remain scoring threats, while Sidney Crosby continues to produce at an elite level with 87 points on the season.

This marks the fourth and final meeting between the teams. New Jersey has won two of the first three, including a 3–0 shutout in December and a 3–2 win in February. Pittsburgh claimed the most recent matchup on March 15 with a 7–3 win.

Special teams could be a deciding factor. New Jersey boasts the NHL’s third-ranked power play (27.9%) and third-ranked overall penalty kill (82.5%). Pittsburgh’s power play is no slouch either, clicking at 25% (7th), but their penalty kill has struggled on the road, ranking 29th at just 71.1%.

WHO’S HOT

Devils: Nico Hischier is red-hot, tallying 17 points (9g-8a) over his last 12 games and recording points in four straight, including five goals and eight points in his last five contests.

Penguins: Bryan Rust enters tonight’s game with a four-game point streak, totaling six points (2g-4a) in that span. Sidney Crosby has seven points in his last five.

INJURIES

Devils: J.Hughes (shoulder, LTIR), J.Siegenthaler (undisclosed, LTIR), D.Hamilton (undisclosed, week-to-week)

Penguins: M. Nieto (undisclosed, day-to-day), N. Acciari (undisclosed, day-to-day), B. Lizotte (lower body, day-to-day), R. McGroarty (lower body, day-to-day), P. Tomasino (concussion, day-to-day), B. Imama (biceps, day-to-day), T. Novak (lower body, day-to-day), P.O. Joseph (upper body, IR)

REGULAR-SEASON RESULTS

  • Dec 21 at New Jersey, 3-0 Win
  • Mar 15 at Pittsburgh, 7-3 Loss
  • Apr 11 at New Jersey, 7:00 PM ET

STATS LEADERS

DEVILS
PENGUINS
Goals
Hischier, 35
Rackell, 34
Assists
Bratt, 67
Crosby, 56
Points
Bratt, 88
Crosby, 87

GAME NOTES

  • Jesper Bratt has recorded six assists in three games against the Penguins this season, leading all Devils skaters in points during the season series.
  • Luke Hughes leads all Devils defensemen with 42 points this season (7g–35a) while averaging 21:05 of ice time per game.
  • Devils forward Paul Cotter ranks second on the team with 237 hits entering tonight’s game.
  • New Jersey has scored seven shorthanded goals this season — tied for 11th-most in the NHL.
  • Timo Meier leads the Devils in shots on goal with 230, and has three game-winning goals at Prudential Center this season.
  • Cody Glass scored his lone goal as a Devil against Pittsburgh on Feb. 4, a 3–2 win.
  • Stefan Noesen has scored a game-winning goal and a power-play goal against Pittsburgh this season.
  • Seamus Casey, who has played 12 games with the Devils this season, has contributed two goals and six points — including a power-play goal.
  • New Jersey is 14–7–3 against Metropolitan Division opponents this season.

