Devils Welcome Panthers on API Night | PREVIEW

NEW JERSEY DEVILS (26-15-4) vs. FLORIDA PANTHERS (25-16-3)

New Jersey hosts the defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers on Tuesday night at Prudential Center. Puck drop is 7:38 p.m. ET. The game will feature the club's annual Asian and Pacific Islander Heritage Night.

You can watch on ESPN+ and Hulu or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.

Read below for your game preview and pre-game story below. Tonight's game is presented by Window Works.

WATCH & LISTEN

TV: ESPN+, Hulu

RADIO: Devils Hockey Network 

MORNING SKATE RECAP

BY THE NUMBERS

THE SCOOP

The Devils stumbled during a six-game road trip that saw the club go 1-4-1. The team responded in its first game back at home with a 3-2 overtime win against Tampa Bay on Tuesday.

Jack Hughes leads the Devils in scoring with 52 points. He’s riding a four-game scoring streak with six points total (2g-4a). Jesper Bratt broke a nine-game goalless streak at the Rangers. Despite the goal drought, Bratt still has produced and hasn’t gone more than two straight games without a point. Goaltender Jacob Markstrom ranks fourth in the NHL in both goals-against average (2.19) and shutouts (3).

The Panthers are chasing Toronto for the top spot in the Atlantic Division. They trail by three points in the standings. Florida is facing the Devils on the second half of back-to-back games after a 4-3 loss at Philadelphia Monday night. Sam Reinhart scored two more goals in the losing effort.

Reinhart leads the team in goals (27) and points (51). Captain Aleksander Barkov has a team-best 27 assists. The team has five players in double digit goals and seven players with 20 or more points. Defenseman Aaron Ekblad suffered an injury before the recent two-game road trip and didn’t travel.

WHO’S HOT

Devils: Ondrej Palat has a three-game point streak with two goals and three points total. He has 11 points (7g-4a) in his past 15 games.

Panthers: Sam Reinhart ranks second in the NHL with 27 goals on the season. He has five tallies in the past three games. What’s more impressive, Reinhart is converting 22.5 percent of his shots.

INJURIES

Devils: Haula (ankle, day-to-day), Hatakka (shoulder, IR)

Panthers: Gadjovich (upper-body, IR), Ekblad (undisclosed)

REGULAR-SEASON RESULTS

STATS LEADERS

GAME NOTES

  • The Devils and Panthers meet for the third and final time this season. It is the only content in New Jersey. The Devils won in the two previous matchups, both in Florida.
  • Jesper Bratt leads all players in goals and scoring in the season series with three goals and five points against the Panthers. Jack Hughes (1g-3a) and Nico Hischier (4a) are close behind with four points each. Stefan Noesen has two goals in the series. Florida's Sam Reinhart (2g) and Aleksander Barkov (2a) each have two points in the season series.
  • The Devils are 21-0-1 when leading after two periods
  • Barkov, Tkachuk and Ekblad made the Panthers' First Team Quarter Century Team. Reinhart and Bobrovsky were named Second Team.

