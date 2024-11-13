Devils Take Down Champs | GAME STORY

Devils 4-1 win at Florida snaps Panthers seven-game winning streak

4 1 win
By Sam Kasan
@SamiKasan NewJerseyDevils.com

SUNRISE, Fla. - Anytime you face the defending Stanley Cup champion, it is a testament to how your club stacks up against the best.

The Devils were put to the test at Amerant Bank Arena Tuesday night against the reigning champs, the Florida Panthers. And they past said test with a 4-1 victory.

Devils goaltender Jacob Markstrom, a former Panther, shined bright in the crease, stopping 33 of 34 shots.

"My performance mirrors the way we played today," Markstrom said. "I was seeing everything. We did a great job in front of me, moving bodies, taking sticks away and clearing out rebounds. The team effort reflects my game and the result too, it was a big win down here."

Jack Hughes picked up a goal, his 300th career NHL point. Timo Meier, Paul Cotter and Ondrej Palat also scored for New Jersey, which snapped Florida's seven-game winning streak.

"That's a great test for our group and I thought we did a great job," Cotter said. "I'm not surprised, but pretty satisfied with how we played."

Florida’s Sam Reinhart had the lone goal for the Panthers.

"It took a lot of work, a lot of competitiveness and some resilience," head coach Sheldon Keefe said. "For me, we took a step here tonight, really knowing and feeling of what is required to compete against the league's best.

"It takes what it takes to be able to compete with the league's best."

POST-GAME VIDEO
Rewind... COMING SOON
Devils Post-Game Interviews: Cotter | Markstrom
Head Coach Sheldon Keefe... COMING SOON

Here are some observations from the game:

• What a masterful pass by Jesper Bratt to set up Jack Hughes’ first-period goal. Bratt had the puck near the far blue line and was facing away from the goal. He lifted a backhanded pass into the air and all the way to the bottom of the near circle and right on the tape of Hughes, who quickly swiped the puck into the goal.

• Hughes’ first-period goal was the 300th NHL point of his career. He became the fastest player in franchise history (Colorado/New Jersey) to reach 300 points in 325 games, besting Kirk Muller (332).

Hughes also became just the fifth U.S.-born player to reach 300 points before his 24th birthday, joining Patrick Kane, Auston Matthews, Jack Eichel and Matthew Tkachuk).

• Meier picked up his seventh goal of the season late in the second period with a nasty shot from between the circles. He was on a breakaway but Florida defenseman Nate Schmidt was closing in. So, he just took the puck and ripped it far side into the net. Simple sniper shot. Nothing fancy, but ever so affective.

• Jonas Siegenthaler picked up a secondary assist on Meier’s second-period goal and it was a critical assist. The Panthers were skating through the neutral zone when Tkachuk tried to bank a pass off the boards to Evan Rodrigues, which would have created a 2-on-1 for Florida. But Siegenthaler swatted the puck out of the air and eventually Dawson Mercer found Meier for his breakaway goal.

• Ondrej Palat made a game-saving backcheck late in the third period as Eetu Luostarinen was pulling the puck around Markstrom and had an open net. Palat reached from behind to tie up Luostarinen’s stick and he didn’t even get off a shot.

• The Devils penalty kill unit had successfully killed 18 straight penalties coming into the game. And the unit was really tested late in the first period. Stefan Noesen took a slashing penalty. But 55 seconds later, Brenden Dillon was given a roughing penalty for removing Matthew Tkachuk’s helmet. That put the Devils down two men for 65 seconds in the closing minutes of the period.

The Devils managed to kill off both penalties to stretch their streak to 20 for 20. And they owe a big thank you to their goaltender. Jacob Markstrom made a point-blank save on Carter Verhaeghe, then he denied a shot from the high slot by Tkachuk by getting part of his stick on the shot.

Unfortunately, the streak would end there as Reinhart tipped in a shot on the man-advantage the following period.

• The game also featured one of the best fights you’ll see all season between Dillon and Florida’s Jonah Gadjovich. The two men threw blow-after-blow nonstop for 25 seconds straight.

"We have a lot of respect for him for doing that," Cotter said.

LOOK BACK
WHAT'S NEXT
The Devils finish their two-game showdown in Florida against the Panthers Thursday night. You can watch on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network. Puck drop is 7:08 p.m. ET. 

More News

LIVE UPDATES: Devils vs. Panthers

Sharks Take Bite Out of Devils Win Streak | GAME STORY

QUICK RECAP: Sharks 1, Devils 0

Jack Hughes Scores OT Winner on Long Island | GAME STORY

QUICK RECAP: Devils 4 at Islanders 3 (OT)

Devils Host Military Appreciation Night | RELEASE

Warriors Provide Hockey, Community to Disable Veterans | FEATURE

DeSimone Recalled from Utica | TRANSACTIONS

Devils Outlast Canadiens for Win | GAME STORY

QUICK RECAP: Devils 5, Canadiens 3

Nemec Sent to Utica | TRANSACTIONS

Each Other's Cheerleaders | 10 TAKEAWAYS

Ryan Parent Named Interim HC in Utica | RELEASE

Home, Sweet Home | NOTEBOOK

Devils Drill Oilers | GAME STORY

Families Come Out to See Devils in Canmore | FEATURE

Devils Practice in Canmore | NOTEBOOK

Devils Shutout by Flames | GAME STORY