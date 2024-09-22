Devils Host Islanders to Open Preseason | PREVIEW

THE SCOOP

The Devils and Islanders play their first preseason game of the season Sunday night at Prudential Center. The Devils will be leaving for Europe where they will open the season against the Buffalo Sabres in Prague. As such, the team will likely dress many of their season-opening starter against the Islanders to get them game ready as soon as possible.

Devils head coach Sheldon Keefe did not divulge his lineup other than to note that forwards Jack Hughes and Timo Meier and defenseman Simon Nemec (all of which are recovering from off-season shoulder injuries) will not play in the game, though they all have been practicing during training camp.

The Islanders have many returning players last season’s roster. The offense features three 30-goal scorers in Brock Nelson, 34, Bo Horvat, 33, and Kyle Palmieri, 30. Captain Anders Lee and All-Star Mathew Barzal are also threats to score. The Islanders signed Anthony Duclair and Maxim Tsyplakov to bolster the Islanders offense.

The blue line returns Ryan Pulock, Adam Pelech, Noah Dobson and Scott Mayfield. Goaltender Ilya Sorokin had off-season back surgery and is expected to be ready for the start of the regular season. And, of course, head coach Patrick Roy returns for his first full training camp on Long Island.

INJURIES

Devils: Pesce (leg), L.Hughes (shoulder), Haula (illness)

Islanders: Sorokin (back)

PRESEASON REGULAR-SEASON RESULTS