Devils, Canes Meet in Big Metro Matchup | PREVIEW

NEW JERSEY DEVILS (23-11-3) vs. CAROLINA HURRICANES (21-12-1)

New Jersey resumes their schedule after a three-day holiday break by hosting the Carolina Hurricanes.

MORNING SKATE RECAP

BY THE NUMBERS

THE SCOOP

The Devils return from the holiday break to host the Carolina Hurricanes and begin a back-to-back home-and-home series with their divisional opponent. After Friday night's game, the Devils will travel to Carolina to play the Hurricanes on Saturday night before venturing to California and Washington for their longest road trip of the season. They'll play Anaheim, L.A., San Jose, and Seattle on a 12-day road trip.

Jack Hughes and Jesper Bratt continue to contribute at a torrid pace. Hughes is coming off a three-point (2g, 1a) night against the Rangers before the break. Bratt, who contributed two assists against New York, is up to 31 assists this season. Hughes and Bratt are tied for the team lead in points with 45. Captain Nico Hischier continues to lead the way in goals with 17.

The Devils entered the break leading the Metropolitan Division and the Eastern Conference with a 23-11-3 record and 49 points. They are six points ahead of Carolina, which has three games in hand. Carolina is currently third in the division behind both the Devils and Washington Capitals.

The Hurricanes entered the holiday break off a 5-2 loss to the Predators in Nashville and were backstopped by Dustin Tokarski, who was appearing in just his second game with Carolina. He made 20 saves on 24 shots.

WHO’S HOT

Devils: Jacob Markstrom has posted back-to-back, 12-save shutouts over his last two games. Markstrom is 8-0-1 in his last nine games with just 12 goals against and a .933 save percentage.

Hurricanes: Forward Sebastian Aho is on a five-game point streak with four goals and two assists. He's totaled 11 goals and 25 assists so far this season.

INJURIES

Devils: Lazar (knee), Hatakka (shoulder, IR)

Hurricanes: Drury (hand)

REGULAR-SEASON RESULTS

STATS LEADERS

DEVILS
HURRICANES
Goals
Hischier, 17
Roslovic, Necas, 14
Assists
Bratt, 31
Necas, 30
Points
Bratt, J. Hughes, 45
Necas, 44

GAME NOTES

  • The Devils set a net NHL record of seven straight games, allowing 20 or fewer shots against. They are coming off two straight shutout victories where they held their opponents (PIT, NYR) to just 12 shots in the game. Meanwhile, Carolina is averaging 31.7 shots per game this season, second-most in the league.
  • The Carolina Hurricanes have the league's second-most effective penalty kill, defending at an 85.5 percent clip.
  • The Devils have the league's second-best power play with a 31.2 percent success rate.
