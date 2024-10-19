Devils Return Home to Face Capitals | PREVIEW

NEW JERSEY DEVILS (5-2-0) vs. WASHINGTON CAPITALS (2-1-0)

New Jersey returns home after a two-game road trip to open a two-game homestand in a rematch of last Saturday's game against the Washington Capitals.

You can watch on MSGSN2 or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.

Read below for your game preview and pre-game story below. Tonight's game is presented by Warren Thompson and Son Roofing and Siding

MORNING SKATE RECAP

NEWARK, NJ - Check back following morning skate for a full update, including lineups, videos and more.

BY THE NUMBERS

THE SCOOP

The Devils return home following a strong 3-1 victory over the Ottawa Senators. As the Devils prepare to face the Washington Capitals again, they look to build on their momentum.

The last time these teams met, the Devils secured a 5-3 victory in Washington last Saturday. Paul Cotter was the standout in that game, scoring two crucial goals, while Tomas Tatar, Seamus Casey, and Dawson Mercer each contributed goals to seal the win.

Since then, Cotter continues to lead the Devils with five goals in seven games, tied for the points lead with Stefan Noesen and Jesper Bratt, each with six points. Bratt’s five assists and Kovacevic’s consistent defensive presence (1g-4a) have also been key for New Jersey. Jacob Markstrom has held strong in net, boasting a 3-2 record with a 2.43 GAA and .918 save percentage.

The Washington Capitals are riding a two-game win streak and will look to avenge their earlier loss to New Jersey. Dylan Strome, John Carlson, and Tom Wilson continue to lead the charge for Washington, combining for 11 points so far this season.

WHO’S HOT

Devils:\ In the last three games, Nico Hischier and Jack Hughes each have three points (a goal and an assist each). Bratt didn't have any points last game against Ottawa but he netted his six points in the five games prior to that. Kovacevic has two points in the team's last two outings.

Capitals:\ Through three games, Alexander Ovechkin is yet to score a goal as he remains 42 away from Wayne Gretzky's record of 894 all-time. But he does have three assists. Tom Wilson has three goals through three games.

INJURIES

Devils:\ L.Hughes (shoulder), Pesce (ankle), Hatakka (upper-body), Vilen (upper-body), Beckman (lower-body) are all out

Capitals:\ Oshie (back) and Backstrom (hip) are on LTIR for the season. Roy (lower-body) is day-to-day

REGULAR-SEASON RESULTS

  • Oct 12 - NJD 5, WSH 3
  • Oct 19 - WSH at NJD
  • Nov 23 - NJD at WSH
  • Nov 30 - WSH at NJD

STATS LEADERS

DEVILS
CAPITALS
Goals
Cotter, 5
Wilson, 3
Assists
Bratt, 5
Ovechkin, Carlson, 3
Points
Noesen, Bratt, Cotter, 6
Carlson, Strome, 4

GAME NOTES

  • Paul Cotter has five goals on the season already for the Devils. Last season with Vegas, he had seven in 76 games. His career high is 13 goals, which was set in the 2022-23 season in 53 games with the Golden Knights.
  • Every meeting this season between the Devils and Capitals will be on a Saturday. They met last Saturday and again tonight. They will meet again on back-to-back Saturdays in November: November 23 and 30, once again rotating the home team.
  • Brenden Dillon will play in his 900th career NHL game tonight and he's also two points away from 200 for his career.

