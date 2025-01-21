Devils to Induct Lemaire into Ring of Honor, Host Bruins | PREVIEW

THE SCOOP

The Devils shook things up at practice on Tuesday as the club continues to look for a way out of their offensive slump. Head coach Sheldon Keefe moved some of his top offensive players around to try and create a little more balance through the lineup. Nico Hischier and Jesper Bratt were reunited on a line, with Stefan Noesen switching to left wing. Nathan Bastian will have a look on the top line with Ondrej Palat and Jack Hughes, meritting a look after Keefe called him 'terrific' as one of their best players through the last five games or so.

In their offensive slump, the Devils have not scored more than three goals in a game in their last 11 matchups, including just six goals in their past four games.

The Bruins are in the midst of a four-game point streak, having gone 3-0-1 in their last four games and are 9-12-3 on the road this season.

Charlie Coyle, who found himself with two new linemates, captain Brad Marchand and Matt Poitras, ended a 10-game scoreless drought scoring two goals in the Bruins victory against the San Jose Sharks. Both of Coyle’s goals came in the third period and were the game-tying and game-winning goals. Forward Mark Kastelic was injured in their Monday game and Patrick Brown and Max Jonas have been recalled from their AHL affiliate in Providence.

Goaltender Jeremy Swayman carries most of the load in between the pipes and has a 15-15-4 record with a 2.94 goals-against average and a .897 save percentage.

WHO’S HOT

Devils: Nathan Bastian has been on the ice for three of only four even-strength goals the Devils have scored in the last three games.

Bruins: It’s David Pastrnak who is consistently leading the way for the Bruins. He has 11 points in his last five games, with five goals and six assists.

INJURIES

Devils: Haula (ankle, week-to-week), Hatakka (shoulder, IR)

Bruins: Kastelic (undisclosed), McAvoy (undisclosed, IR), Koepke (undisclosed, IR), Lindholm (lower-body, IR). Frederic (illness)

REGULAR-SEASON RESULTS