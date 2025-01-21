Devils to Induct Lemaire into Ring of Honor, Host Bruins | PREVIEW

BOS-NJD-Preview-Jan22
By Amanda Stein
@amandacstein Team Reporter, NJD.tv

NEW JERSEY DEVILS (26-17-6) vs. BOSTON BRUINS (23-19-6)

The New Jersey Devils host the Boston Bruins on Wednesday night; but not before a ceremony to induct former head coach Jacques Lemaire into the Devils Ring of Honor.

The ceremony will begin just after 7 p.m. and puck drop will be 7:23 p.m.

You can watch on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.

Read below for your game preview and pre-game story below. Tonight's game is presented by Flock Free Bird Control.

WATCH & LISTEN

TV: MSGSN 

RADIO: Devils Hockey Network 

BY THE NUMBERS

MORNING SKATE RECAP

NEWARK, NJ - Check back following Devils morning skate at 10:30 a.m.

GAME-DAY VIDEO
Devils Minute: Coming Soon!
Pre-Game Player Interviews: Coming Soon!
Pre-Game Interview with Sheldon Keefe: Coming Soon!

THE SCOOP

The Devils shook things up at practice on Tuesday as the club continues to look for a way out of their offensive slump. Head coach Sheldon Keefe moved some of his top offensive players around to try and create a little more balance through the lineup. Nico Hischier and Jesper Bratt were reunited on a line, with Stefan Noesen switching to left wing. Nathan Bastian will have a look on the top line with Ondrej Palat and Jack Hughes, meritting a look after Keefe called him 'terrific' as one of their best players through the last five games or so.

In their offensive slump, the Devils have not scored more than three goals in a game in their last 11 matchups, including just six goals in their past four games.

The Bruins are in the midst of a four-game point streak, having gone 3-0-1 in their last four games and are 9-12-3 on the road this season.

Charlie Coyle, who found himself with two new linemates, captain Brad Marchand and Matt Poitras, ended a 10-game scoreless drought scoring two goals in the Bruins victory against the San Jose Sharks. Both of Coyle’s goals came in the third period and were the game-tying and game-winning goals. Forward Mark Kastelic was injured in their Monday game and Patrick Brown and Max Jonas have been recalled from their AHL affiliate in Providence.

Goaltender Jeremy Swayman carries most of the load in between the pipes and has a 15-15-4 record with a 2.94 goals-against average and a .897 save percentage.

WHO’S HOT

Devils: Nathan Bastian has been on the ice for three of only four even-strength goals the Devils have scored in the last three games.

Bruins: It’s David Pastrnak who is consistently leading the way for the Bruins. He has 11 points in his last five games, with five goals and six assists.

INJURIES

Devils: Haula (ankle, week-to-week), Hatakka (shoulder, IR)

Bruins: Kastelic (undisclosed), McAvoy (undisclosed, IR), Koepke (undisclosed, IR), Lindholm (lower-body, IR). Frederic (illness)

REGULAR-SEASON RESULTS

  • Jan. 22 vs. Boston
  • April 8 vs. Boston
  • April 15 at Boston

STATS LEADERS

STATS LEADERS
DEVILS
BRUINS
Goals
Hischier, 22
Pastrnak, 22
Assists
Bratt, J. Hughes, 37
Pastrnak, 31
Points
J. Hughes, 55
Pastrnak, 53

GAME NOTES

  • The matchup between the Devils and Bruins will feature the top two players in the league at drawing penalties. No. 1 ranked is Brad Marchand, who has drawn 26 penalties, while Nico Hischier is right behind him with 25.

More News

Lemaire's Psychological Tactic to Beat Detroit in Stanley Cup Final | FEATURE

Keefe Shuffles the Deck at Practice | NOTEBOOK

Remembering Tom McVie | STAN'S STORIES

Jacques Lemaire: From Reluctant Coach to Champion | BIG READ

Nico Hischier: Driven to Succeed | BIG READ 

Halonen, White to Utica | TRANSACTIONS

Devils Fall to Sens  | GAME STORY

QUICK RECAP: Sens 2, Devils 1

Devils Drop Contest Late to Flyers | GAME STORY

QUICK RECAP: Flyers 3, Devils 1

Haula Placed on IR, White Recalled | TRANSACTIONS

2025 Next Gen Hub | BLOG

Keefe Balancing Family Life with Coaching Life | FEATURE

Nemec Named to AHL All-Star Team | BLOG

Devils to Host Next Generation Weekend | RELEASE

Devils Lose to Leafs in OT in Keefe's Return | GAME STORY

QUICK RECAP: Maple Leafs 4, Devils 3 (OT)

Growing the Next Generation | FEATURE