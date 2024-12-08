Devils Host Avs as Homestand Rolls On | PREVIEW

THE SCOOP

The Devils are coming off of a 3-2 victory against the Seattle Kraken to start a five-game homestand that will run through next Saturday. New Jersey will also face Toronto, L.A. and Chicago over the course of the homestand.

On Friday night, several Devils hit career milestones; Jesper Bratt played his 500th NHL game, Dougie Hamilton played in his 800th, and Timo Meier scored his 200th career goal to become just the second Swiss-born NHL player to score at least 200 goals.

Luke Hughes opened the scoring for New Jersey against the Kraken to score his first goal of the season, helping lead the Devils to win three of their past four and six of their past eight games. Tomas Tatar returned to the Devils lineup on Friday, having missed the last two games with a lower-body injury.

New Jersey sits second in the Eastern Conference (and in the Metropolitan Division), behind the Washington Capitals. New Jersey has 38 points through 29 games played, while the Capitals have 40 through 27.

The Avalanche are 6-4-0 in their last ten games played and are coming off a 2-1 victory in Detroit on Saturday night. Colorado is at the tail end of a five-game road trip, with a 2-1-0 record in the first three games. After meeting the Devils on Sunday, they conclude their road trip against the Penguins on Tuesday night.

The Avalanche will start goaltender Scott Wedgewood in New Jersey on Sunday. Wedgewood served as a backup at Prudential Center earlier last week when the Nashville Predators were in town. Wedgewood was traded from the Preds to the Avs days later.

WHO’S HOT

Devils: Jesper Bratt has been on a tear with nine points in his past four games (3g, 6a), including a four-point night last Monday against the Rangers. Not to be outdone, Jack Hughes is also on a four game point streak with 10 (3g, 7a), including back-to-back games of three points (Nov. 30 vs WSH, Dec. 2 @ NYR).

Bratt and Hughes lead the Devils in points this season. Bratt sits atop the leaderboard with 37, followed by Hughes' 35.

Avalanche: Whenever you face the Avalanche, you've got to be on the lookout for Nathan MacKinnon. He currently leads the league in assists (31) and is second in points (40), while defenseman Cale Makar leads all NHL defensemen in assists (26) and points (35) and is tied for first in goals (9).

INJURIES

Devils: Bastian (jaw, IR), Lazar (knee, IR), Hatakka (shoulder, IR)

Avalanche: Drouin (out), Kylington (unknown, out), Manson (upper-body, IR), Wood (upper-body, IR), Poolman (head, IR), Landeskog (LTIR)

REGULAR-SEASON RESULTS