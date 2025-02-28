Devils Play First-Ever Game in Utah | PREVIEW

THE SCOOP

The Devils continue their five-game road trip against Utah. They opened with a victory in Nashville (5-0) before falling to Colorado (5-1). The Devils will finish the trip against Vegas and Dallas.

New Jersey is led by Jack Hughes, who bests the team with 27 goals and 69 points. Hughes enters the Utah game riding a four-game scoring streak with six total points (4g-2a). Jesper Bratt had his 10-game point/assist streak snapped at Colorado. He notched 16 points in the streak (2g-14a), and set a franchise record for an assist streak. Defenseman Dougie Hamilton has 10 points in his last 11 games (3g-7a) and is a plus-8 in that stretch.

Goaltender Jacob Markstrom has traveled with the team for the road trip as he continues to recover from an MCL injury. The team has relied on Jake Allen and Nico Daws in net, and with the Devils playing Utah and Vegas on back-to-back nights, there will likely be a split of duties for the two games.

The Utah Hockey Club is fighting for its playoff life. The team currently (as of Friday) sits two points out of the final Wild Card position, though teams ahead of them have games in hand. The team is in the midst of a four-game homestand, which will end against the Devils. Utah is looking to go a perfect 4-0 after opening with victories against Vancouver, Chicago and Minnesota. Utah will have a four-day break after playing New Jersey.

Clayton Keller does it all for Utah. He’s the team leader in goals (22-t), assists (47) and points (69). Dylan Guenther has set career marks with 22 goals, 22 assists and 44 points. Logan Cooley is on pace for his second straight 20-goal season. Goaltender Karel Vejmelka has posted great numbers with a 2.44 goals-against average and .910 save percentage, despite his 16-15-4 record.

WHO’S HOT

Devils: Luke Hughes has four points (1g-3a) in his past four games. He's notched points in three of those four games, which includes a two-point effort (2a) at Nashville.

Utah: Keller is coming off a five-point performance (1g-4a) Thursday night against Minnesota. He has a 6-game scoring streak for 12 points (4g-8a).

INJURIES

Devils: Siegenthaler (unknown, IR), Markstrom (MCL, IR)

Utah: Bortuzzo (lower-body)

REGULAR-SEASON RESULTS