Power Play Lifts Devils Over Utah | GAME STORY

By Sam Kasan
NEWARK, NJ

NEWARK, NJ – The Devils ended Utah’s winning streak in the first-ever meeting between the two clubs with a 3-0 final at Prudential Center Monday afternoon.

The Devils power play connected for two goals while goaltender Jake Allen notched his 25th career shutout after stopping all 20 shots against.

"Any time you give up 20 shots and getting great goaltender at the same time when you make mistakes, you know it's going to be a good night on both sides of the puck," head coach Sheldon Keefe said. "It's hard for me to find a guy I didn't like today. Good team win. That's why you give up 20 shots and no goals. Top to bottow of the lineup, everyone was good today."

Seamus Casey (PP), Stefan Noesen and Nico Hischier (PP) tallied for New Jersey in the contest.

"We earned that (power-play goal)," Hischier said. "The power plays before we were rolling and got some chances, it didn't go in. We stuck with it. It felt good that finally one ended up in the back of the net."

The Utah Hockey Club opened the season with three-straight victories prior to facing the Devils.

Here are some observations from the game:

• The rookie Casey continues to amaze in his NHL debut campaign. He picked up another goal, his third of the year, and an assist for his first career two-point game.

Casey deserves a goal and assist on his opening goal as he started and ended the play. Utah’s Logan Cooley was trying to exit the zone when Casey knocked the puck off his stick. Cooley then lost an edge and Casey had nothing but wide-open space since Cooley was the man intended to cover Casey. Devils captain Nico Hischier fed Casey the puck and the 20-year-old skated to the top of the circle and ripped a shot blocker side for the goal.

"I was looking to Mercer backdoor and it looked like (Vejmelka) was off his angle," Casey said. "So, I tried to shoot it to the top corner and it went in."

Casey picked up his second point, and first NHL assist, later in the second period when his shot got through a group of bodies. Noesen was there to cash in on the rebound.

Aside from his offensive output, Keefe praised Casey's defensive work so far this season.

"As much as the goals are great, if his game defensively is a mess and it's a fire drill when he's on the ice, he's not going to be able to stay here," Keefe said. "But his defensive game, he's playing with intelligence. For an undersized defenseman he plays his body so well. He doesn't complicate things for himself or his teammates."

• Noesen showed great awareness and veteran experience on his goal. He was standing at the net-front on the play, a spot he has occupied a lot during his NHL career. Casey’s shot came through and Noesen collected the puck. He knew that the goaltender, Vejmelka, was down in the butterfly and to score he would have to sweep the puck around the leg pad. Noesen then executed perfectly, showing some great hands in tight space, to pull the puck around the leg on the backhand and pushed it over the goal line.

Plays like that don’t come out of nowhere. Noesen has learned from his years of playing net-front what is needed to score. He showed some veteran anticipation and smarts to convert.

Noesen has two goals, four assists and six points in five games this season for New Jersey.

"His efforts have been tremendous," Keefe said. "It was great to see him get rewarded the other night with some assists and today a great goal. A typical goal for him at the net-front."

• Noesen was rewarded for his great play with some time on the first power-play unit. He slotted in as a net-front in the third period, and New Jersey converted with their chance when he was on the ice.

• Goaltender Jake Allen got the call between the pipes for New Jersey. He needed to be sharp early. A turnover on the goal line led to a point-blank chance by Alex Kerfoot from above the crease. Allen managed to get a glove on the puck to knock it away. He was solid throughout the game, especially while handling shots through heavy traffic. He earned his second win in the process.

"The win is the important part, the shutout is a bonus for me at this point in my career," Allen said. "The guys made it pretty easy on me for the most part. I had a couple tough saves but I thought they played well."

Allen’s last shutout was Feb. 14, 2023 vs Chicago with 22 saves.

• Ondrej Palat was added to the Devils PK unit. It’s something he’s done previously in his career. It’s a great way to utilize his tenaciousness and hounding mentality. He was highly effect against Utah.

• Usually, NHL teams don’t play afternoon games until after the NHL season ends. The Monday holiday provided a unique early opportunity for the Devils and Utah to lock up in a matinee matchup. The start was what is typically seen from teams when they start playing early puck drops. Both clubs were a sluggish in the first period and neither side were able to find much speed or separation. Fortunately, by the second period both clubs found their legs.

The Devils hit the road for a two-game road trip, starting at Carolina this Tuesday. You can watch on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network. Puck drop is 7:08 p.m. ET. 

