Devils Conclude Six-Game Road Trip at MSG | PREVIEW

THE SCOOP

The Devils are returning from a west coast road swing that didn't go as planned. After dropping three straight in California -- four consecutive losses overall, factoring in a road loss at Carolina -- they finished up with a 3-2 win in Seattle.

The team slept in their own beds Tuesday night after spending most of the day flying home. Coach Keefe talked on Wednesday after practice at Prudential Center that despite being back in the area they're keeping that road mindset.

"When you come back from the West I’ve found it always feels like an extension of the road trip when you first get back," Keefe stated. "In our case, playing a road game (Thursday at MSG), it’s easy to stay in that mindset. With that, we looked at yesterday as a travel day. I got home after 7 o’clock last night, so it’s a long day yesterday. Get in, get a little bit of work in today to stay in the groove."

Devils sit three points behind the Washington Capitals for top spot in the Metropolitan Division, though the Caps have three games in hand. Behind the Devils in third place in the Metro is the Carolina Hurricanes, three points behind with two games in hand.

Rangers have had a tumultuous season. After starting the season 12-4-1, they've struggled along with a record of 6-16-1. But overall, they're only two games below .500 (18-20-2) and four points back of the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. They've picked up points in three of their last four games (2-1-1).

WHO’S HOT

Devils:\ In the six games since the holiday break, eight Devils each have three points. Ondrej Palat and Paul Cotter lead the way with three goals apiece. Nico Hischier and Dawson Mercer have two goals and three points. Luke Hughes has a goal and two assists while Jack Hughes, Dougie Hamilton and Jesper Bratt have three assists apiece.

Rangers:\ For the Rangers, Vincent Trocheck leads the club since the holiday break with four goals, three assists and seven points. Artemi Panarin is right behind him with a goal and five helpers for six points in the six games.

INJURIES

Devils:\ Haula (ankle, day-to-day), Hatakka (shoulder, IR)

Rangers:\ Shesterkin (upper body, IR), Kreider (upper body, IR), Chytil (upper body, day-to-day)

REGULAR-SEASON RESULTS