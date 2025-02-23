Devils Visit Predators to Start Road Trip | PREVIEW

THE SCOOP

The Devils enter Saturday evening’s game on the second half of a back-to-back, after hosting the Dallas Stars Saturday night to resume their regular season. In that game, the Stars took a 2-0 lead in the opening frame and maintained that lead until halfway through the third period when Jack Hughes scored a power play goal. It became a back and forth affair with Dallas responding 35 seconds later before Hughes scored again, less than two minutes after his initial goal, to make it 3-2. An empty net goal with nine seconds left in regulation secured the win for the Stars, 4-2.

With Jacob Markstrom still working his way back from an injury, Jake Allen has played the majority of games since. He played against the Stars Saturday night, allowing three goals on 25 shots. Nico Daws has played two games for the Devils this season, starting his most recent appearance on Feb. 4. He has a 1.44 goals against average and a .941 save percentage through those two appearances.

Jack Hughes’ 26 goals lead the Devils, as do his 67 points. Hughes is second on the team with 41 assists. Jesper Bratt has the team’s lead in assists with 49. His 17 goals are fourth while his 66 points are second. New Jersey's game against Nashville is the first of a five-game road trip that continues on to Colorado, Utah, Las Vegas, and Dallas.

The Predators also are on the second half of a back-to-back after they hosted the Colorado Avalanche Saturday night. Colorado opened the scoring 1:15 into the second period; however Nashville responded 30 seconds later when Justin Barron scored his fourth of the year. In the third period, Jonathan Marchessault’s goal halfway through gave the home team the go-ahead goal and became the eventual game winner.

Juuse Saros played Saturday night, stopping 31 of the 32 shots he faced and ending the night with a .969 save percentage. Justus Annunen, the second half of the Predators goaltending tandem, has played 11 games for Nashville and 11 games for the Colorado Avalanche this season. With the Predators, he has a 7-3-0 record, a 2.93 goals against average, and a .904 save percentage.

Filip Forsberg leads the Predators with 21 goals, 32 assists, and 53 points. Jonathan Marchessault's 18 goals and 45 points are second on the team. Roman Josi's 29 assists are second on the team. Nashville's game against New Jersey is the second of four-straight at home.

WHO’S HOT

Devils: Jack Hughes scored twice in New Jersey’s game Saturday night and has a total of four points in his last two games. In the final game before the 4 Nations break, Hughes had a goal and an assist against the Montreal Canadiens. With 67 points through 58 games, the Alternate Captain is averaging over a point per game this season and is only 32 points away from tying his single season career-high in points, 99, which he set during the 2022-23 season.

Predators: Jonathan Marchessault is riding a four-game points streak, recording three goals and four assists in that span for seven points. In the final game before the 4 Nations break, Marchessault had four points - one goal and three assists. He recorded one goal in Nashville’s first game back from the break.

INJURIES

Devils: Siegenthaler (undisclosed, out), Markstrom (MCL sprain, out 4-6 weeks)

Predators: Lauzon (lower-body, out for remainder of season), Wilsby (upper-body, out for remainder of season), L’Heureux (upper-body, IR)

