Devils and Panthers Gear Up for Round Two  | PREVIEW

NEW JERSEY DEVILS (11-6-2) vs. FLORIDA PANTHERS (11-4-1)

New Jersey and Florida face off for a second consecutive game in the Sunshine State.

New Jersey secured a decisive 4-1 win over the defending Stanley Cup Champions, the Florida Panthers, Tuesday night. Jack Hughes, Timo Meier, Paul Cotter, and Ondrej Palat scored for New Jersey while Jacob Markstrom stopped 34 of Florida's 35 shots. The game was a test against one of the best teams in the league and New Jersey showed how well they stack up against the NHL's best.

The Devils have won six of their last eight games and are second in the NHL with 24 points. Nico Hischier's 10 goals lead the Devils while Jesper Bratt's 16 assists and 21 total points are team-highs. New Jersey's special teams units are off to a hot start as the Devils power play is fifth in the NHL and the penalty kill is eighth. After this second consecutive game against the Panthers, the Devils head to Tampa to take on the Lightning Saturday night. Following, the team returns home to host the Carolina Hurricanes.

The Panthers seven game win streak was snapped by the Devils on Tuesday; however, Florida continues to show why they're a top team this season and the defending champs. The Panthers offensive-zone time is one of the highest in the league and Florida scores the sixth-most goals per game in the NHL. Like the Devils, the Panthers have strong special teams units. Florida's power play is seventh in the NHL while the penalty kill is fourth. The Panthers are fourth in the standings with 23 points.

With Spencer Knight playing Tuesday, it's likely that Sergei Bobrovsky gets the nod Thursday. Bobrovsky has a 8-2-1 record to start the year. He's averaging 2.95 goals against and has a .895 save percentage. Following Thursday's game, the Panthers host the Winnipeg Jets to wrap up this homestand. Then the team hits the road for a two-game trip with stops in Winnipeg and Chicago.

WHO’S HOT

Devils: Jacob Markstrom continues to be a difference maker for the Devils. Throughout Tuesday's win over the Panthers, Markstrom's timely saves kept New Jersey in it while Florida was pressuring. Late in the third period, with the extra attacker pulled for the Panthers, Markstrom kept Florida from scoring and gaining momentum. He stopped 34 of 35 shots he faced in the 4-1 win.

Panthers: Sam Reinhart continues to lead the Panthers offense. He had the lone goal for Florida in Tuesday's game, a power play tally. Reinhart leads his team in all scoring categories and has 24 points through 16 games played.

INJURIES

Devils: Lazar (knee), Bastian (jaw), Hatakka (shoulder)

Panthers: None

REGULAR-SEASON RESULTS

GAME NOTES

  • The Devils have now allowed only one goal or fewer eight times this season through 19 games. Last season New Jersey did that 10 times through 82 games (per Nick Cahill, MSG).
  • Through the 19 games Paul Cotter has played for the Devils he has seven goals and five assists for 12 points. The forward has already matched his goal total last season which he achieved through 76 games. Cotter's career-high in goals through a single season is 13.
  • Jack Hughes recorded his 300th career NHL point in Tuesday's game. He did so through 325 games played, and became the fastest player in Devils/Rockies/Scouts history to reach that mark. He is the fifth American to record 300 NHL points before turning 24 years old (per NHL PR).
  • Sam Reinhart's eight game points streak has helped the forward become the team's leader in all scoring categories. Reinhart has seven goals and five assists for 12 points during this streak.
  • The Panthers have scored a power play goal in six of their last seven games. Sam Reinhart and Sam Bennett each have three power play goals this season while Matthew Tkachuk and Anton Lundell each have two.
  • Aleksander Barkov is riding a six-game point streak. He has two goals and 10 assists for 12 points through 6 games. In addition, Barkov has points in seven of the eight games he's played this season.

