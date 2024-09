THE SCOOP

The Devils have dropped their first three preseason games, falling 4-2 to the Islanders this past Sunday, 3-0 in Montreal on Tuesday and 5-3 at home to the Washington Capitals on Wednesday.

The Islanders have only won one preseason game out of three, that being against the Devils this past Sunday. In their other two preseason games, the Isles lost 6-4 to the Rangers and 2-0 to the Flyers. This is New York's first home game of this preseason.

WHO’S HOT

Devils: Nico Hischier has two goals and an assist through two preseason games so far.

Islanders: Mat Barzal has only played one preseason game but scored twice on five shots.

INJURIES

Devils: Pesce (leg), L.Hughes (shoulder)

Islanders: Sorokin (back)

REGULAR-SEASON RESULTS