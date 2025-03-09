Devils, Flyers Meet for Matinee Matchup | PREVIEW

NEW JERSEY DEVILS (33-25-6) vs. PHILADELPHIA FLYERS (27-29-8)

New Jersey are in Philadelphia for an afternoon matchup against the Flyers.

MORNING SKATE RECAP

BY THE NUMBERS

THE SCOOP

The Devils will look to recover from a disappointing 6-1 loss to the league-leading Winnipeg Jets when they visit the Flyers on Sunday afternoon. Based on Saturday's practice, the Devils will be making some lineup changes heading into the matchup. Newcomers Cody Glass, Daniel Sprong and Dennis Cholowski appear all set to make their Devils debuts.

At practice, Glass centered the third line with Erik Haula on his left and Sprong on his right, while Cholowski paired up with Brenden Dillon on defense. With these new players entering the lineup, three players will be coming out. Simon Nemec skated on an extra defensive pairing on Sunday, while Paul Cotter and Justin Dowling appear to be the odd-men out on the forward lines. Brian Dumoulin, who was acquired a day before the deadline, played his first game with New Jersey against Winnipeg and continued to be paired with Johnathan Kovacevic at practice.

The Devils have just 18 games left in the regular season.

The Flyers got a head start on their deadline changes in late January when they shipped Joel Farabee and Morgan Frost to the Calgary Flames for Andrei Kuzmenko and Jakob Pelletier. On Friday, they made another big change is sending long-time Flyer Scott Laughton to the Toronto Maple Leafs for a 2027 first-round pick and prospect Nikita Grebenkin. They also sent veteran defenseman Erik Johnson to the Colorado Avalanche for winger Givani Smith.

The Flyers will be on the second half of a back-to-back when they host New Jersey. Philadelphia lost 4-1 to the Seattle Kraken on Saturday afternoon. The Flyers had the 1-0 lead heading into the second period on a goal by Owen Tippett, his 19th goal of the season.

Philadelphia sit six points out of a Wild Card spot with 62 points and a 27-29-8 record.

WHO’S HOT

Devils: Luke Hughes has taken on a much larger role, especially in the absence of Dougie Hamilton. He’s been eating up big, important minutes. Hughes has six points in his last six games, all assists and is averaging 23:18 time on ice per game.

Flyers: Rookie Matvei Michkov had an assist against the Kraken to give him 11 points (4g,7a) in seven games.

INJURIES

Devils: J. Hughes (shoulder, LTIR), Siegenthaler (undisclosed, LTIR), Hamilton (undisclosed, week-to-week)

Flyers: Hathaway (upper-body, out), Makiniemi (abdomen, out), Ellis (back, LTIR)

REGULAR-SEASON RESULTS

GAME NOTES

  • Timo Meier (1g-2a) and Jesper Bratt (0g-3a) lead the Devils in points against the Flyers this season with three each.
  • Cody Glass, Daniel Sprong and Dennis Cholowski are expected to make their Devils debuts against the Flyers
  • The Flyers currently lead the season series with two wins and a loss. The Devils have not lost a season series against Philadelphia since 2019-20, after recording a 1-1-1 record vs the Flyers.
  • Ivan Fedotov is expected to start after Sam Ersson played against the Kraken on Saturday, making 29 saves in a 4-1 loss.

