Devils Drop Contest Late to Flyers | GAME STORY

Two goals in the final ten minutes of the third period sealed the 3-1 win for Philadelphia

By Sam Kasan
NEWARK, NJ - The Devils and Philadelphia Flyers played a low-scoring, low-event hockey game at Prudential Center Saturday afternoon.

With both teams locked in defensively, it would come down to a mistake or two that would be the difference in the game. Unfortunately for the Devils, two costly giveaways led to the Flyers capitalizing to earn a 3-1 victory in the contest.

"Our last couple games have been similar, grindy, gritty, not much ice out there, have-to-simplify type of game," defenseman Brenden Dillon said. "It's almost just us doing it to oursleves. Both their opportunities we had the puck on our stick and we turn it over."

Bobby Brink scored the winning goal late in the third period on a power play. Matvei Michkov also scored for the Flyers, and Travis Konecny added an empty-netter with 1.1 seconds left in regulation.

Dougie Hamilton scored the lone Devils’ goal.

"Defensively, we didn't give up a lot," head coach Sheldon Keefe said. "There's a couple plays we want back today. We can complain about the offense but could still find a way to win the game 1-0. That's certainly within our grasp here today. But you can't give up those types of plays. Especially when the puck is on your own stick."

The two teams combined for just 32 shots with the Flyers getting 18 and the Devils totaling 14.

"We made it hard on ourselves," Hischier said. "We didn't put pucks somewhere where we could get it and we were disconnected. Today we did it to ourselves."

Here are some observations from the game:

• The ebbs and flows of hockey can be incredible. The Devils were applying a ton of pressure in the offensive zone halfway through the third period in a 1-1 game. New Jersey had a few shots and had the puck in the offensive zone for over a minute. But a tough turnover by Jack Hughes at the blue line led to an Owen Tippet breakaway. Devils defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler took a penalty while backtracking and the Flyers scored on the ensuing power play. All the momentum was in the Devils’ favor, but one mistake changed the entire outcome of the game.

• The Devils and Flyers played a very low-event game. Both teams like to pack in players at their own net in the defensive zone. Both teams limited the other to the outside and blocked a lot of shots. The result was few goals, few shots and few scoring chances. Both teams played strong, structured defensive fundamentals. It may not have been highly entertaining, but it is a highly effective strategy. Both teams combined for 56 blocked shots (Philadelphia, 31; New Jersey 25).

• Hamilton scored his first goal in 20 games to notch his sixth of the season, his first since Dec. 2. Hamilton hasn’t been shy about shooting the puck this season. His 135 shots are second among all NHL defensemen, but the goals haven’t come in the way he’s accustomed to. And to Hamilton’s credit, it hasn’t affected his confidence. He was finally rewarded for his continuous efforts.

• The Hamilton goal is a great example of simple fundamentals. It was a dumped puck, regain possession, low to high, screen, shot, goal. Tomas Tatar lifted the puck into the zone. Nathan Bastian made a nifty move to get inside leverage on Scott Laughton to regain possession. He worked the puck back to Hamilton at the point. Hamilton’s shot eluded goaltender Samuel Ersson for the tally.

"Simple," Hischier said. "Low to high, shots on net, beat your guy to the net. Pretty much the way we scored the first goal."

• Flyers head coach John Tortorella wants his team to play tight to their net in the defensive zone. That has some positives. It keeps everything to the outside. It makes it difficult to shots through all the bodies. And you block a lot of shots. But the downside is when shots do get through, that’s a lot of traffic for a goaltender to pick up the puck. That was the case on Hamilton’s goal where there were four players – Curtis Lazar and three Flyers – in the shot lane. It makes it impossible for Ersson to track.

• The Devils thought they scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period when Jesper Bratt buried a one-timed snap shot. Bratt was at the blue line when he dished the puck to Ondrej Palat, who gave it back to Bratt for the score. However, Bratt was off-side on his own pass and the goal was waived off following a successful coaches’ challenge.

• Goaltender Jake Allen got in his first game since Jan. 1. That’s a 16-day break between games.

"I know what I'm in for. I understand my role and my position," Allen said. "(Jacob Markstrom) is playing at a Vezina-caliber level right now. He's keeping our team in games, winning games, getting points for our group. My job is to be here every day and give him what he needs, and give the guys a good solid effort."

• Forward Stefan Noesen returned to the lineup after missing the previous two games with an illness. However, the club was without center Justin Dowling. Thus, Dawson Mercer moved from wing to center in Dowling’s spot while Brian Halonen took over Mercer’s position. It was Halonen’s season debut.

"I had no hesitation putting (Halonen) on ice," Keefe said. "We rolled four lines pretty good. I thought we had, too. I thought Halonen fit in well."

• The game was a milestone one for Nico Hischier. The Devils captain appeared in Game No. 500.

The Devils finish their Next Generation Weekend with an afternoon contest at Prudential Center against Ottawa. You can watch on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network. Puck drop is 1:08 p.m. ET. 

