Devils Drop Contest Late to Flyers | GAME STORY

Here are some observations from the game:

• The ebbs and flows of hockey can be incredible. The Devils were applying a ton of pressure in the offensive zone halfway through the third period in a 1-1 game. New Jersey had a few shots and had the puck in the offensive zone for over a minute. But a tough turnover by Jack Hughes at the blue line led to an Owen Tippet breakaway. Devils defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler took a penalty while backtracking and the Flyers scored on the ensuing power play. All the momentum was in the Devils’ favor, but one mistake changed the entire outcome of the game.

• The Devils and Flyers played a very low-event game. Both teams like to pack in players at their own net in the defensive zone. Both teams limited the other to the outside and blocked a lot of shots. The result was few goals, few shots and few scoring chances. Both teams played strong, structured defensive fundamentals. It may not have been highly entertaining, but it is a highly effective strategy. Both teams combined for 56 blocked shots (Philadelphia, 31; New Jersey 25).

• Hamilton scored his first goal in 20 games to notch his sixth of the season, his first since Dec. 2. Hamilton hasn’t been shy about shooting the puck this season. His 135 shots are second among all NHL defensemen, but the goals haven’t come in the way he’s accustomed to. And to Hamilton’s credit, it hasn’t affected his confidence. He was finally rewarded for his continuous efforts.

• The Hamilton goal is a great example of simple fundamentals. It was a dumped puck, regain possession, low to high, screen, shot, goal. Tomas Tatar lifted the puck into the zone. Nathan Bastian made a nifty move to get inside leverage on Scott Laughton to regain possession. He worked the puck back to Hamilton at the point. Hamilton’s shot eluded goaltender Samuel Ersson for the tally.

"Simple," Hischier said. "Low to high, shots on net, beat your guy to the net. Pretty much the way we scored the first goal."

• Flyers head coach John Tortorella wants his team to play tight to their net in the defensive zone. That has some positives. It keeps everything to the outside. It makes it difficult to shots through all the bodies. And you block a lot of shots. But the downside is when shots do get through, that’s a lot of traffic for a goaltender to pick up the puck. That was the case on Hamilton’s goal where there were four players – Curtis Lazar and three Flyers – in the shot lane. It makes it impossible for Ersson to track.

• The Devils thought they scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period when Jesper Bratt buried a one-timed snap shot. Bratt was at the blue line when he dished the puck to Ondrej Palat, who gave it back to Bratt for the score. However, Bratt was off-side on his own pass and the goal was waived off following a successful coaches’ challenge.

• Goaltender Jake Allen got in his first game since Jan. 1. That’s a 16-day break between games.

"I know what I'm in for. I understand my role and my position," Allen said. "(Jacob Markstrom) is playing at a Vezina-caliber level right now. He's keeping our team in games, winning games, getting points for our group. My job is to be here every day and give him what he needs, and give the guys a good solid effort."

• Forward Stefan Noesen returned to the lineup after missing the previous two games with an illness. However, the club was without center Justin Dowling. Thus, Dawson Mercer moved from wing to center in Dowling’s spot while Brian Halonen took over Mercer’s position. It was Halonen’s season debut.

"I had no hesitation putting (Halonen) on ice," Keefe said. "We rolled four lines pretty good. I thought we had, too. I thought Halonen fit in well."

• The game was a milestone one for Nico Hischier. The Devils captain appeared in Game No. 500.