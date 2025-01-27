Devils, Flyers Clash in Philly | PREVIEW

THE SCOOP

The Devils are coming off of an overtime victory in Montreal on Saturday night. New Jersey saw it's top goal scorers contibute against the Canadiens, with Nico Hischier, Jesper Bratt and Jack Hughes all accounting for goals, while Tomas Tatar added another. The win did not come without some concern, as Hischier left at the beginning of the third period with an injury that head coach Sheldon Keefe says is likely to keep him out day-to-day. Similarly, Hughes did not take any faceoffs in the game, which may be in responce to the stitches he recieved on his hand in the game prior, against the Boston Bruins. Jake Allen was victorious in his return to Montreal for the first time. The goaltender made 29 saves on 32 shots for his second consecutive victory.

Monday night will be the first time the Devils visit the Flyers this season, after the two squared off in their first game of the year, less than a week ago.

The Philadelphia Flyers are led by forward Travis Konecny, who has 56 points in 50 games and leads the club in goals with 21. Rookie sensation Matvei Michkov has made an immediate impact in his first season as the club's second-leading scorer, with 34 points in 48 games. His 14 goals rank tied for second on the club with Owen Tippet.

In net, Samuel Ersson leads the charge starting 25 games with a 14-8-2 record. While Aleksei Kolosov and Ivan Fedotov have shared backup duties.

With 50 points in 50 games, the Flyers are outside the playoff picture, five points behind the Columbus Blue Jackets, who currently hold the second wild card spot.

WHO’S HOT

Devils: Nico Hischier has been on a tear as of late, and although his status for Monday is unknown, he is one of the hottest players on the ice these days for New Jersey. He has four goals and six points in his last five games.

Flyers: Like Hischier, Konecny has six points in his last five games, although predominantly assists. He has one goal in his previous five games but has contributed five assists.

INJURIES

Devils: Hischier (unknown, day-to-day), Markstrom (MCL sprain, out 4-6 weeks), Haula (ankle, day-to-day), Hatakka (shoulder, IR)

Flyers: Egor Zamula (day-to-day), Ryan Poehling (upper-body, IR), Nicolas Deslauriers (upper-body, IR), Eetu Makiniemi (out)

REGULAR-SEASON RESULTS