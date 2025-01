The New Jersey Devils have recalled forward Brian Halonen from the Utica Comets ahead of Monday night's game against the Philadelphia Flyers. Halonen will join the Devils morning skate in Philadelphia.

Halonen has 24 points (15 G, 9 A) through 34 games played for the Utica Comets this season which ranks him first on the team with goals and second in points. He made his Devils season debut on Jan. 18 against the Flyers. He played 11:35 in New Jersey's first game against Philadelphia this season.