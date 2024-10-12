Devils Face Capitals in DC | PREVIEW

THE SCOOP

The Devils are three games into the regular season with their first two games in Prague as part of the 2024 Global Series. New Jersey picked up two wins, 4-1 and 3-1, against the Buffalo Sabres. In their home opener Thursday night, the Devils fell 4-2 to the Toronto Maple Leafs. New Jersey struggled against the Toronto's forecheck and didn’t match their opponents compete level. New Jersey will look to get back into the win column with a stronger performance against the Capitals Saturday.

Paul Cotter and Timo Meier are tied for the team lead with two goals each, while Cotter and Johnathan Kovacevic each share the team lead with three points. Nathan Bastian, Kovacevic, and Jack Hughes each have two assists, which leads the group.

This is a busy start to the season for the Devils as they have 11 games in 21 days. Over the next week, after playing in DC, the team will have one game at home against the Utah Hockey Club before going back on the road. The Devils will face the Hurricanes in North Carolina on Tuesday and the Ottawa Senators on Thursday before returning to New Jersey.

Saturday night kicks off the Washington Capitals’ season, their 50th year in existence. Throughout the preseason, the Capitals went 3-3-0, picking up wins over Boston, New Jersey, and Columbus while losing games to Philadelphia, Boston, and Columbus. Washington have celebrated their 50th anniversary season throughout the week and festivities will continue into the weekend, likely adding to the motivation from the group to pick up a season opening win in front of their alumni.

Washington’s roster has improved from last season as they’ve added in big names like defenseman Jakob Chychrun and forward Pierre-Luc Dubois. Jakub Vrana, who won a Stanley Cup with the Capitals, was signed off a PTO and will likely fill a bottom-six role. Charlie Lindgren, who had a strong season for Washington last year, will get the start in net.

WHO’S HOT

Devils: Timo Meier, who shares the team lead in goals with two, recorded five shots in Thursday’s loss to the Maple Leafs. Meier scored his second goal of the season with six seconds left in the second period Thursday night.

Capitals: Charlie Lindgren is starting the season opener after coming off a strong season with the Capitals. Last year for Washington, Lindgren played 50 games last year and finished the year with a 25-16-7 record. He averaged 2.67 goals against and had a .911 save percentage. Lindgren recorded six shutouts during the 2023-24 campaign.

INJURIES

Devils: L.Hughes (shoulder), Pesce (ankle), Hatakka (upper-body), Vilen (upper-body), Beckman (lower-body)

Capitals: Oshie (back, injured reserve), Backstrom (hip, injured reserve)

REGULAR-SEASON RESULTS