Devils, Canadiens Meet for Matinee Matchup | PREVIEW

THE SCOOP

The Devils hope to head into the 4 Nations break on a high note when they visit the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday afternoon. New Jersey is coming off a disappointing loss against the Vegas Golden Knights. The game against the Canadiens will bookend the Devils schedule between the Christmas break and the 4 Nations break, where the team has struggled to find it's footing on a consistent basis. Since the Christmas break, the Devils have gone 7-10-2.

New Jersey is currently working their way through several injuries to key players in the lineup. Goaltender Jacob Markstrom has been out of the lineup with a knee injury, while captain Nico Hischier has missed the last six games with an undisclosed ailment. Hischier, however, has started to skate on his own again, and head coach Sheldon Keefe has indicated that Hischier appears to be on track to return to the team after the upcoming break. Defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler remains out with a lower-body injury, and as of Friday, Keefe did not have an immediate timeline for his potential return.

The Devils remain third in the Metropolitan Division wiht 66 points, two behind Carolina. The Hurricanes have one game in hand on New Jersey.

The Montreal Canadiens sit seventh out of eight teams in the Atlantic Division with a 25-24-5 record through 54 games. They are led by captain Nick Suzuki’s 52 points this season and rookie defenseman Lane Hutson leads the team in assists with 38. Cole Caufield has the team lead in goals with 26.

Hutson currently leads all NHL rookies with 41 points, two up on second-place Macklin Celebrini of the San Jose Sharks. The Canadiens are coming off a loss to the L.A. Kings and a California road trip where the club went 1-2-0 and have just one win in their last seven games (at San Jose, 4-3).

WHO’S HOT

Devils: Although he has just one goal in his last six games, Jesper Bratt has helped support the offense from his linemates. Bratt has nine points in his previous six games with eight assists to go along with his goal, scored against the Canadiens on Jan. 25.

Canadiens: Forward Alex Newhook has four points in his last three games (1g, 3a).

INJURIES

Devils: , , , Hatakka (shoulder, IR)

Canadiens: Heineman (upper body, IR), Guhle (lacerated quadricep muscle), Reinbacher (knee, IR-NR)

REGULAR-SEASON RESULTS