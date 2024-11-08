Devils Outlast Canadiens for Win | GAME STORY

Here are some observations from the game:

• Jack Hughes returned to dominant form against the Canadiens. He was in complete control with his skating and puck possession – including a few ankle-breaking juke moves. Hughes was dancing all over the ice and stick handling through defenders like they were pylons. Hughes finished the night by scoring a critical goal and setting up two others for a three-point night.

Hughes scored in the third period to give the Devils a 4-2 lead and some breathing room. He and Jesper Bratt were on a 2-on-1. Bratt carried and flipped the puck to Hughes, who was all alone on goal. Instead of deking or making a move, Hughes drifted close to the crease before snapping in a shot blocker side for the goal.

Hughes started the night with two primary assists in the first period. He collected the puck along the wall from Dougie Hamilton, skated to the mid blue line and then cut down the center line. Once he got close to the crease, Hughes slid a backhand pass through three Montreal Canadiens and right on the tape of Bratt, who easily taps it into the net.

Hughes picked up his second primary assist after holding the puck below the goal line and find Palat in the dot for a score.

• Speaking of Palat, a big reason he’s on Hughes’ line is so that he can do the dirty work down low and below the goal line. It was his effort in that category that resulted in him scoring his first-period goal. Palat won a puck battle with Montreal’s Kaiden Guhle. Palat then gave the puck to Hughes and drifted into the low circle. Hughes fed him back the puck and Palat made a great shot far side into the netting for the tally.

"(Palat) knows that me and Bratt want to play in the high ice and play with the puck where there's space," Hughes said. "He does a really good job of complimenting us, going to the net and getting those greasy pucks in the corner, retreiving them for us. I think we've done well and I think we're going to pop here in the next few weeks."

"He creates a lot of space for me and Jack out there," Bratt said. "Takes the job that sometimes is a tough job that fans and other people don't notice on the ice, to create space for players like us. He got rewarded with one."

• Everyone loves a redemption story and Siegenthaler delivered in that regard. Siegenthaler had the puck above the circle in his own zone early in the second period. He had time and space but his pass in the neutral zone was intercepted and led to an odd-rush against, and Montreal’s first goal. It was an unforced error.

But just over five minutes later Siegenthaler would help negate that goal against by scoring his first goal of the season. An ocean of free ice opened up in the slot while players were battling in the corner. Erik Haula was able to thread a pass from the corner to Siegenthaler in the slot. He rippsed a shot into the goal to reclaim the goal he has surrendered.

Siegenthaler giveth and taketh away. Redemption.

"I didn't feel really good about that pass. I was happy to contribute and make my mistake better," Siegenthaler said. "At the end it always helps a little bit."

"He's done so many good things for us this season," head coach Sheldon Keefe said. "And that's a big goal for us."

• That was also Siegenthaler’s first goal since Dec. 21, 2023 against Edmonton.

• The Devils PK had another perfect night, going 2-for-2. The unit has killed 15 straight times shorthanded.

"Our penalty (kill) has been very key and strong part of our game, especially lately," Bratt said. "That's important. A lot of tight games come down to scoring goals on the power play and killing penalties. Our group has done a good job with that and will continue to grow."