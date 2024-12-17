Devils Face Blues in Tuesday Night Tilt | PREVIEW

THE SCOOP

The Devils are back on the road after a successful homestand where New Jersey went 3-1-1. During the five-straight at home, the Devils saw some of their best defensive efforts and games this season. In their most recent game, a 4-1 win over the Blackhawks, New Jersey stayed patient when they couldn't score on any of their 17 shots in the first two periods. Dawson Mercer started the Devils scoring in the first three minutes of the third period to tie the game at 1-1. New Jersey went on to score three goals in 2:06 with Jack Hughes, Nico Hischier, and Timo Meier contributing. With confidence in their game and a higher level of execution, the Devils leave the extended time at home stronger than when they entered.

Nico Hischier's 16 goals lead the Devils while three players are tied for second with 13: Stefan Noesen, Jesper Bratt, and Jack Hughes. Jesper Bratt's 28 assists and 41 points are team-highs while Hughes is right behind Bratt with 26 assists and 39 points. Jacob Markstrom and Jake Allen make up the Devils goaltending tandem. Through 23 games played Markstrom has a 15-6-2 record. He's averaging 2.35 goals against and has a .908 save percentage. Allen has a 5-4-1 record through 10 games played. He is averaging 2.74 goals against and has a .904 save percentage. After missing the last eight days due to injury, head coach Sheldon Keefe confirmed Dec. 16 that Allen was healthy and available. Following the stop in St. Louis, New Jersey heads to Columbus to face the Blue Jackets Thursday night.

The Blues are fresh off a 3-2 win over the New York Rangers which helped St. Louis sweep the season series. Jordan Kyrou, Robert Thomas, and Pavel Buchnevich scored while Thomas also had an assist. After letting go of Drew Bannister on Nov. 24, the Blues hired Jim Montgomery the same day. Since Montgomery took over St. Louis has gone 6-2-2. Through the last ten games, the Blues have focused on their defensive zone play, checking, and intensity.

Kyrou leads the Blues in goals, 13, and points, 27. Thomas' 17 assists are first on St. Louis and his 23 points are second on the team. Dylan Holloway and Jake Neighbours are tied for the second most goals on the Blues (10). As their starting goaltender, Jordan Binnington has played 23 games and has a 8-11-3 record. He has a 2.93 goals against average and a .899 save percentage. Joel Hofer has played 10 games this season and has a 7-3-0 record. He's averaging 2.83 goals against and has a .905 save percentage. Following their game against the Devils, the Blues head to Florida for a back-to-back against the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Florida Panthers.

WHO’S HOT

Devils: Jacob Markstrom has won five of his last six starts with the lone loss coming in overtime. Through six games Markstrom has given up 11 goals through 134 shots faced. Against the New York Rangers on Dec. 2, Markstrom stopped 38 of the 39 shots he faced, the most shots he's faced during the last six games.

Blues: Robert Thomas is riding a seven-game points streak where he has four goals and nine assists for 13 points in that span. Four of the seven games were multi-point efforts for Thomas. On Dec. 5, Thomas logged a season-high time on ice, playing 23:29.

INJURIES

Devils: Lazar (knee, IR), Hatakka (shoulder, IR)

OPPONENT: Leddy (lower-body, IR), Krug (ankle, LTIR), Faksa (lower-body, day-to-day)

REGULAR-SEASON RESULTS