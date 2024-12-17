Devils Face Blues in Tuesday Night Tilt | PREVIEW

New Jersey kicks off a two-game road trip in St. Louis

GamePreview 12.17.24

NEW JERSEY DEVILS (20-10-3) vs. ST. LOUIS BLUES (15-14-3)

New Jersey starts a two-game road trip in St. Louis with a Tuesday game against the Blues.

You can watch on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.

Read below for your game preview and pre-game story below. Tonight's game is presented by Cutting Edge Ice Academy.

WATCH & LISTEN

TV: MSGSN

RADIO: Devils Hockey Network 

GAME-DAY VIDEO
Devils Minute: Coming Soon!
Pre-Game Player Interviews: Coming Soon!
Pre-Game Interview with Sheldon Keefe: Coming Soon!

MORNING SKATE RECAP

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Check back following Devils morning skate at 11:30 a.m. ET.

BY THE NUMBERS

THE SCOOP

The Devils are back on the road after a successful homestand where New Jersey went 3-1-1. During the five-straight at home, the Devils saw some of their best defensive efforts and games this season. In their most recent game, a 4-1 win over the Blackhawks, New Jersey stayed patient when they couldn't score on any of their 17 shots in the first two periods. Dawson Mercer started the Devils scoring in the first three minutes of the third period to tie the game at 1-1. New Jersey went on to score three goals in 2:06 with Jack Hughes, Nico Hischier, and Timo Meier contributing. With confidence in their game and a higher level of execution, the Devils leave the extended time at home stronger than when they entered.

Nico Hischier's 16 goals lead the Devils while three players are tied for second with 13: Stefan Noesen, Jesper Bratt, and Jack Hughes. Jesper Bratt's 28 assists and 41 points are team-highs while Hughes is right behind Bratt with 26 assists and 39 points. Jacob Markstrom and Jake Allen make up the Devils goaltending tandem. Through 23 games played Markstrom has a 15-6-2 record. He's averaging 2.35 goals against and has a .908 save percentage. Allen has a 5-4-1 record through 10 games played. He is averaging 2.74 goals against and has a .904 save percentage. After missing the last eight days due to injury, head coach Sheldon Keefe confirmed Dec. 16 that Allen was healthy and available. Following the stop in St. Louis, New Jersey heads to Columbus to face the Blue Jackets Thursday night.

The Blues are fresh off a 3-2 win over the New York Rangers which helped St. Louis sweep the season series. Jordan Kyrou, Robert Thomas, and Pavel Buchnevich scored while Thomas also had an assist. After letting go of Drew Bannister on Nov. 24, the Blues hired Jim Montgomery the same day. Since Montgomery took over St. Louis has gone 6-2-2. Through the last ten games, the Blues have focused on their defensive zone play, checking, and intensity.

Kyrou leads the Blues in goals, 13, and points, 27. Thomas' 17 assists are first on St. Louis and his 23 points are second on the team. Dylan Holloway and Jake Neighbours are tied for the second most goals on the Blues (10). As their starting goaltender, Jordan Binnington has played 23 games and has a 8-11-3 record. He has a 2.93 goals against average and a .899 save percentage. Joel Hofer has played 10 games this season and has a 7-3-0 record. He's averaging 2.83 goals against and has a .905 save percentage. Following their game against the Devils, the Blues head to Florida for a back-to-back against the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Florida Panthers.

WHO’S HOT

Devils: Jacob Markstrom has won five of his last six starts with the lone loss coming in overtime. Through six games Markstrom has given up 11 goals through 134 shots faced. Against the New York Rangers on Dec. 2, Markstrom stopped 38 of the 39 shots he faced, the most shots he's faced during the last six games.

Blues: Robert Thomas is riding a seven-game points streak where he has four goals and nine assists for 13 points in that span. Four of the seven games were multi-point efforts for Thomas. On Dec. 5, Thomas logged a season-high time on ice, playing 23:29.

INJURIES

Devils: Lazar (knee, IR), Hatakka (shoulder, IR)

OPPONENT: Leddy (lower-body, IR), Krug (ankle, LTIR), Faksa (lower-body, day-to-day)

REGULAR-SEASON RESULTS

STATS LEADERS

STATS LEADERS
DEVILS
CAPITALS
Goals
Hischier, 16
Kyrou, 13
Assists
Bratt, 28
Thomas, 17
Points
Bratt, 41
Kyrou, 27

GAME NOTES

  • In their most recent game on Dec. 14, the Devils scored four third period goals which ties their season-high for goals in a period. It was the first time in the third period.
  • New Jersey's 43 second period goals lead the NHL. They have a +17 goal differential for the middle frame.
  • The Devils special teams continue to impress. New Jersey's power play is second in the NHL (30%) and their penalty kill is eighth (81.9%).
  • Jordan Kyrou enters Tuesday on a four-game goal streak (4G) and five-game points streak (4G, 1A) as he continues to pace the Blues in goals (13) and points (27). In his seventh NHL season, all with St. Louis, Kyrou is nearing a point per game pace with 27 points in 32 games. Through those 32 games, he has been without a point only 10 times.
  • Brayden Schenn's two overtime goals are tied for the second-most in the NHL.

More News

Daws Assigned to Utica | TRANSACTIONS

5 Takeaways from Fitzgerald | FEATURE

Full Transcript of Fitzgerald Media Availability | FEATURE

Devils Practice Before Road Trip | NOTEBOOK

Daws Recalled, Poulter to AHL | TRANSACTIONS

Devils Offence Arrives in Third to Beat Blackhawks | GAME STORY

LIVE UPDATES: Devils vs. Blackhawks

Devils Practice Before End of Homestand | NOTEBOOK

King Hughes Dethrones Los Angeles | GAME STORY

QUICK RECAP: Devils 3 vs. Kings 1

Devils Celebrate, Uplift at Hospital Visits | FEATURE

The One-of-a-Kind Hockey Stick Menorah | FEATURE

Duggan, Devils Fight for Acceptance for All | FEATURE

Downes: Pride Means Community | FEATURE

White Recalled from Comets | TRANSACTIONS

Devils Prepare to Clash with Red-Hot Kings | PREVIEW

DeSimone Assigned to Utica | TRANSACTIONS

Despite Owning Play, Devils Lose to Leafs | GAME STORY