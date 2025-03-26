Devils Start Road Trip in Chicago | PREVIEW

THE SCOOP

The Devils dropped their fourth game in the last five contests after a 4-3 shootout setback to Vancouver on Monday. The Devils still are comfortably in control of their playoff destiny while sitting in the third spot in the Metro Division with a seven-point lead on the NY Rangers and Islanders. However, the club is trying to start peaking in its performance heading into the playoffs.

Captain Nico Hischier leads the club with 30 goals while Jesper Bratt has a franchise-record 62 assists and 82 points. The Devils have three other players that cracked 20 goals in Jack Hughes (27), Timo Meier (22) and Jesper Bratt (20) with Stefan Noesen sitting on 19. Goalie Jacob Markstrom is still finding his groove since returning from an MCL injury. Meanwhile Jake Allen has put in a few strong performances in his spot duty.

The club will finish the rest of the season without superstar Jack Hughes, top offensive defenseman Dougie Hamilton and key defensive defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler.

The Blackhawks will miss the playoffs once again as they continue to rebuild. The club currently has 52 points, the second-lowest in the league (San Jose, 47).

Chicago still has standout forward Connor Bedard, who leads the team with 56 points. He also has posted 20-goal seasons in each of his first two NHL seasons. Ryan Donato has had a breakout year with career highs in goals (25), assists (28) and points (53). Tyler Bertuzzi is sitting on 19 goals.

WHO’S HOT

Devils: Nico Hischier has a seven-game scoring streak with four goals and eight points in that stretch.

Blackhawks: Bedard recorded his second straight 20-goal season with a tally against Philadelphia. He has three goals and four points in his past four games.

INJURIES

Devils: J.Hughes (shoulder, LTIR), Siegenthaler (undisclosed, LTIR), Hamilton (undisclosed, week-to-week), Palat (undisclosed)

Blackhawks: Dach (elbow), Martinez (undisclosed), Dickinson (wrist)

REGULAR-SEASON RESULTS