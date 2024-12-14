Devils Offense Arrives in Third, Beat Chicago 4-1 | GAME STORY

Here are some observations from the game:

• In game 33 of the season, Jack Hughes took just his second penalty of the season when he was called early in the game for a hook on Connor Bedard. The Devils PKers, sans Hughes, went to work, killing off the Hawks powerplay and not giving up a single shot.

• The way the Devils have been supressing their opponents shots on goal over the course of the five-game homestand has been superb, particularly when it comes to the first period. The Devils have controlled the first period and defended well over this stretch and it's and important area of growth to be able to play in these close, tight games, while also being able to control the pace of the play.

When it comes to shot supression, the Devils limited their opponents to just one shot in the first period against Toronto and L.A. following that. Against Chicago, while it wasn't as low as one, the Devils still limited the Blackhawks to just three in the first.

• Erik Haula was denied on a point-blank save by rookie netminder Drew Commesso late in the second period when Haula found himself uncontested in the slot and the puck on his stick.

Haula wired up a shot but was denied by the flash of the leather from the rookie netminder.

• An unforunate bounce of the puck from the crossbar into Luke Hughes's face broke the 0-0 stalemate between the two teams.

Veteran forward Nick Foligno led the end-to-end rush up the ice for Chicago, before setting up linemate Jason Dickinson with a pass who was trailing late on the play. Dickinson fired the puck toward the Devils net, which struck off the crossbar behind Jacob Markstrom. The rebound of the puck caught Luke Hughes off the helmet and the riccochet ended up in the back of the Devils net.

• Dawson Mercer skated with a full cage attached to his helmet. Mercer took a deflected puck to the face against the Kings earlier this week and required many stitches to close up a wound on his lip and chin. The 23-year-old has kept his consecutive games played streak alive, able to play against Chicago. Mercer skated in his 279th straight game and hasn't missed a game since he made his NHL debut in 2021.