Prospects Meet the Media, Skate with Kids | DRAFT NOTEBOOK

Jack Hughes Noted as Catton's Favorite Player

When looking at the draft rankings, Berkly Catton is a player that is right in that range where the Devils pick, 10th overall. If that ended up happening, that would be fine by him.

“I always say Jack Hughes is my favorite player," said Catton. "Getting to go to a camp, play with your favorite player, wouldn’t ever say no to that. That would be a dream.”

Adding to the excitement this year is the fact that after the first several players picked at the top-end of the draft, it's pretty wide up for the next 10 to 12 slots.

“There’s so much uncertainty and that’s what makes it all the more exciting. Once my name is called, there’ll be a sigh of relief.”

Arriving in Vegas has been a rush for Catton as well, given the overstimulation there can be with the lights and excitement of the city.

“Being here and seeing everything, your mind races for sure,” he said. “Got in last night and got to experience how hot Vegas is real quick. It’s been really good so far. Getting to come here, see all the guys and top prospects.”

Last season was a breakout campaign for Catton with the Western Hockey League's Spokane Chiefs. He had 54 goals and 116 points. Catton said his overall growth as a player

“The points part is great but I was really happy with the growth this year in my overall game. I think I grew a lot as a player and made myself a more dynamic player. I was more happy about that than the points.”

Catton said his interviews with the Devils went really well.

“Very good. I thought it was really strong, honestly. Went smoothly,” he stated. “They had some in-depth questions which is always good when you go to those meetings.”