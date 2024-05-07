Devils Await Draft Lottery Results | BLOG

The NHL will hold its annual Draft Lottery on Tuesday evening at 6:30 p.m. at NHL Network’s Secaucus studio. The event will be broadcast on ESPN, Sportsnet and TVA Sports.

The Devils currently hold the 10th-overall selection and have a 3.5-percent chance of winning the first lottery drawing. In that scenario, the Devils would move up to the No. 1-overall selection.

If they don’t win the initial drawing, the Devils’ odds would increase for the second drawing, which would land New Jersey the No. 2-overall selection (odds increase dependent on which team wins first drawing).

If two teams behind New Jersey in the current order (slots 11-16) win one or both drawings, the Devils could drop to 11th or 12th in the draft, though they all have 3 or less percent chances of doing so.

The Devils have previously won the draft lottery four times. They moved from eighth to fourth (Adam Larsson) in 2011. They netted the No. 1-overall pick (previously fifth) in 2017 (Nico Hischier) and went from third to first in 2019 (Jack Hughes). The Devils gained the second-overall pick in 2022, moving from fifth (Simon Nemec).

San Jose has the best odds at 18.5 percent with Chicago holding second at 13.5. Detroit and St. Louis have the lowest odds at .5 percent each.