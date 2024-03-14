Devils Open Three-Game Road Trip in Dallas | PREVIEW

PREVIEW

DEVILS (31-30-4) at STARS (40-18-9)

Head-to-Head

This is the second of two meetings this season between the Devils and Stars. Previously, Dallas won 6-2 at Prudential Center on January 20. Jesper Bratt and Tyler Toffoli scored the goals for New Jersey while Roope Hintz had a pair to lead the way for Dallas.

Last season, the Devils fell 4-1 at Prudential Center on Dec. 13 before picking up a 3-2 overtime win on Jan. 27 at American Airlines Center.

Devils Team Scope:

Since their epic win at Stadium Series over the Philadelphia Flyers, the Devils have struggled, going 3-8-0 in their past 11 games. They remain six points out of a playoff spot, behind the New York Islanders, with 17 games to go in the season.

The team's leading scorer is Jesper Bratt, with 64 points in 65 games (22 goals). Jack Hughes is second on the club with 62 points, though he has only played 49 games due to injury.

Stars Team Scope:

Dallas is 6-3-1 in their last 10 games but they're coming off a 4-3 loss to the Florida Panthers their last time out. They're in a battle for top spot in the Central Division, sitting in first with 89 points but two points behind them are the Winnipeg Jets (two games in hand) and Colorado Avalanche (one game in hand).

Jason Robertson leads the Stars in scoring with 67 points (23 goals) in 67 games.

By the Numbers:

The Devils have 20 comeback wins this season, approaching their franchise record of 26 which was set last season. The previous record was 23, set in 2017-18. With 20 comeback victories, the Devils rank second in the NHL behind only tonight's opponent, the Dallas Stars, who have 21.

New Jersey is fourth in the NHL in faceoff percentage at 53.7% and Dallas ranks just ahead, in third at 53.9%.

Injuries:

Devils

Siegenthaler (Concussion, Out Indefinitely)

Marino (Upper Body, Day-to-Day)

Bastian (Lower Body, IR)

Hamilton (Torn Pectoral, IR)

Stars

Seguin (Lower Body, Day-to-Day)

Dadonov (Lower Body, IR)