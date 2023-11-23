LIVE UPDATES: Devils 0 at Red Wings 4

The Devils face the Red Wings tonight at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!
You can also watch the game on MSGSN2 or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.
The Devils face the Red Wings on Thanksgiving Eve to kick off three games in four days
DET GOAL
17:18 | 1 DET, 0 NJ
Raymond (Fabbri, Compher)
*
DET GOAL
16:58 | 2 DET,* 0 NJLarkin (DeBrincat)
*
DET GOAL
18:09 | 3 DET*, 0 NJFabbri (Sprong, Veleno)
SHOTS: 7 NJ, 10 DET
PP: - NJ, 0/1 DET
HITS: 6 NJ, 9 DET
GIVEAWAYS: 2 NJ, 2 DET
TAKEAWAYS: 1 NJ, 3 DET
BLOCKED SHOTS: 4 NJ, 7 DET
DET GOAL
9:03 | 4 DET, 0 NJ
Sieder (Sprong, Fabbri)
Haula-Hughes-Lazar
Toffoli-Mercer-Bratt
Palat-McLeod-Holtz
Willman - Bastian
Siegenthaler-Hamilton
Bahl-Marino
Hughes-Miller
Smith
Vanecek
Schmid
Veleno-Larkin-Raymond
(empty) - Fischer - Sprong
DeBrincat - Compher - Rasmussen
Fabbri - Copp - Perron
Walman-Seider
Chiarot-Petry
Maatta-Holl
Gostisbehere
Lyon