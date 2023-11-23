News Feed

A Salute for Sarge, A Hello to Nico | 10 TAKEAWAYS

A Salute for Sarge, A Hello for Nico | 10 TAKEAWAYS
Committee Established to Select Ring of Honorees | FEATURE ROH

Committee Established to Select Ring of Honorees | FEATURE ROH
Brylin ROH | RELEASE

Sergei Brylin Named Second Devils Ring of Honor Inductee
DEVILS | NOTEBOOK 11/21/23

Devils Practice Before Flying to Detroit | NOTEBOOK
Jonas Siegenthaler | ICEBREAKERS

Jonas Siegenthaler | ICEBREAKERS
DEVILS | NOTEBOOK 11/20/23

Hischier Skates with Teammates | NOTEBOOK
Hockey Fights Cancer | RELEASE

Devils Host Annual Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Nov. 25 | RELEASE
DEVILS VS RANGERS 11/18/23 GAME STORY

Hughes Returns But Devils Come Up Short Against Rangers | GAME STORY
DEVILS VS RANGERS 11/18/23 GAME PREVIEW

Devils and Rangers Renew Hostilities | PREVIEW
DEVILS | NOTEBOOK 11/17/23

Jack Hughes Returns to Practice | NOTEBOOK
DEVILS AT PENGUINS 11/16/23 GAME STORY

Devils Down Red-Hot Penguins 5-2 | GAME STORY
Lenni Hämeenaho | Prospect Watch 11/15/23

Hämeenaho Benefits from High Hockey IQ | Prospect Watch 
Devils Jetty Clothing | Release

Devils, Jetty Launch New Clothing Collaboration | RELEASE
DEVILS AT JETS 11/14/23 GAME STORY

Devils Grounded by Jets | GAME STORY
Fortunately Fortunate | 10 Takeaways 11/14/23

Fortunately Fortunate | 10 TAKEAWAYS
DEVILS | NOTEBOOK 11/13/23

Miller Returns to Devils Practice | NOTEBOOK
Devils Know They Have More to Give | FEATURE 11.11.23

Devils Know They Have More to Give | FEATURE 
DEVILS | NOTEBOOK 11/11/23

Weekend Workday | NOTEBOOK

LIVE UPDATES: Devils 0 at Red Wings 4

The Devils face the Red Wings on Thanksgiving Eve to kick off three games in four days

The Devils face the Red Wings tonight at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!

You can also watch the game on MSGSN2 or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.

GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS

FIRST PERIOD

DET GOAL
17:18 | 1 DET, 0 NJ
Raymond (Fabbri, Compher)

*
DET GOAL
16:58 | 2 DET,* 0 NJLarkin (DeBrincat)

*
DET GOAL
18:09 | 3 DET*, 0 NJFabbri (Sprong, Veleno)

END-OF-PERIOD STATS

SHOTS: 7 NJ, 10 DET
PP: - NJ, 0/1 DET
HITS: 6 NJ, 9 DET
GIVEAWAYS: 2 NJ, 2 DET
TAKEAWAYS: 1 NJ, 3 DET
BLOCKED SHOTS: 4 NJ, 7 DET

SECOND PERIOD

DET GOAL
9:03 | 4 DET, 0 NJ
Sieder (Sprong, Fabbri)

DEVILS LINEUP

Haula-Hughes-Lazar
Toffoli-Mercer-Bratt
Palat-McLeod-Holtz
Willman - Bastian

Siegenthaler-Hamilton
Bahl-Marino
Hughes-Miller
Smith

Vanecek
Schmid

RED WINGS LINEUP

Veleno-Larkin-Raymond
(empty) - Fischer - Sprong
DeBrincat - Compher - Rasmussen
Fabbri - Copp - Perron

Walman-Seider
Chiarot-Petry
Maatta-Holl
Gostisbehere

Lyon

DEVILS MINUTE

New Jersey visits Detroit before Thanksgiving.