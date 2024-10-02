Devils Fall to Rangers, 5-4 | GAME STORY

NEW YORK, N.Y. - Despite playing hard and challenging a more experienced opponent, the Devils fell 5-4 to Rangers.

“I thought (our effort) summarized the game for us,” Dineen shared. “I thought we played hard throughout. We obviously had a little lapse there in the second period but I think we made it entertaining at the end. We pushed back hard and for a team that hasn’t been together for more than a week It was good to see that they played that way for themselves and for each other.”

Kevin Labanc scored twice, including once on the power play, while Jakub Zboril and Brian Halonen each had one for New Jersey. The Rangers had goals from Kaapo Kakko, Adam Edstrom, Victor Mancini, Connor Mackey, and Vincent Trocheck (PPG).

“He can make plays,” Dineen said about Labanc. “He gets a puck on the stick, he’s got a lot of composure with it, and he’s got a knack for the net. That goal that he scored, he just put it top shelf and caught Shesterkin kind of on that post. He’s got a lot of NHL experience and it certainly showed tonight.”

New Jersey brought the energy from puck drop and were quick to get a handful of shots on net, including one from Nathan Légaré, that was off a stretch pass.

The Rangers got on the board first, in the opening seven minutes, after Kaapo Kakko tipped in Zac Jones’ shot. The Devils responded quickly when Jakub Zboril scored just 50 seconds later. Daniil Misyul and Légaré picked up assists on the goal.

Tensions increased throughout the first period and led to two fights in the opening frame. The first one was 12 minutes into the game, when Jackson van de Leest and Bo Groulx dropped the gloves. In the final minute in the first, Matyas Melovsky and Sam Carrick fought. The third fight of the game broke out five minutes into the middle frame when Légaré and Connor Mackey squared off.

The home team took a 2-1 lead 26 seconds after the fight when Adam Edstrom backhand went high past Poulter. The visitors tied the game up four minutes later when Kevin Labanc scored, after it bounced off his arm. The goal was Labanc’s his second straight night with a tally.

Late in the second, New York had two quick goals to turn a 2-2 tied game into a 4-2 Rangers lead. Victor Mancini scored with 2:59 left in the second period before Connor Mackey’s goal 28 seconds later gave the Rangers a two-goal lead.

Vincent Trocheck's power play goal 3:22 into the third period increased the Rangers lead to 5-2; however, Labanc's power play goal six minutes later decreased New York's lead to two once again. In the final minute of the game, Brian Halonen scored to get the Devils within one; however the comeback attempt came up short and New Jersey fell 5-4.

“This team showed so much grit and show much spirit,” Zboril said about the team’s effort. “We were just coming after them. I would say in the second period we got a little bit away from our game, we gave them a little bit more time and space, we weren’t as hard on them, and skill guys like Trocheck and others will take (advantage) of that. Something to take away from this game is exactly that, just never stop and always be coming after them.”

“I don’t think we let up,” Labanc shared. “You know you could just pack it in when you’re down 5–2 but we’re resilient, and stuck with it for the full 60. So it was a good, hard fought game for a full 60 for us.”

The loss is New Jersey's fourth of the preseason and the Hudson River Rivals each picked up a win at home in this back-to-back.