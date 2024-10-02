Devils Fall to Rangers, 5-4 | GAME STORY

New Jersey splits the preseason back-to-back against their rival

By Catherine Bogart
NEW YORK, N.Y. - Despite playing hard and challenging a more experienced opponent, the Devils fell 5-4 to Rangers.

“I thought (our effort) summarized the game for us,” Dineen shared. “I thought we played hard throughout. We obviously had a little lapse there in the second period but I think we made it entertaining at the end. We pushed back hard and for a team that hasn’t been together for more than a week It was good to see that they played that way for themselves and for each other.”

Kevin Labanc scored twice, including once on the power play, while Jakub Zboril and Brian Halonen each had one for New Jersey. The Rangers had goals from Kaapo Kakko, Adam Edstrom, Victor Mancini, Connor Mackey, and Vincent Trocheck (PPG).

“He can make plays,” Dineen said about Labanc. “He gets a puck on the stick, he’s got a lot of composure with it, and he’s got a knack for the net. That goal that he scored, he just put it top shelf and caught Shesterkin kind of on that post. He’s got a lot of NHL experience and it certainly showed tonight.”

New Jersey brought the energy from puck drop and were quick to get a handful of shots on net, including one from Nathan Légaré, that was off a stretch pass.

The Rangers got on the board first, in the opening seven minutes, after Kaapo Kakko tipped in Zac Jones’ shot. The Devils responded quickly when Jakub Zboril scored just 50 seconds later. Daniil Misyul and Légaré picked up assists on the goal.

Tensions increased throughout the first period and led to two fights in the opening frame. The first one was 12 minutes into the game, when Jackson van de Leest and Bo Groulx dropped the gloves. In the final minute in the first, Matyas Melovsky and Sam Carrick fought. The third fight of the game broke out five minutes into the middle frame when Légaré and Connor Mackey squared off.

The home team took a 2-1 lead 26 seconds after the fight when Adam Edstrom backhand went high past Poulter. The visitors tied the game up four minutes later when Kevin Labanc scored, after it bounced off his arm. The goal was Labanc’s his second straight night with a tally.

Late in the second, New York had two quick goals to turn a 2-2 tied game into a 4-2 Rangers lead. Victor Mancini scored with 2:59 left in the second period before Connor Mackey’s goal 28 seconds later gave the Rangers a two-goal lead.

Vincent Trocheck's power play goal 3:22 into the third period increased the Rangers lead to 5-2; however, Labanc's power play goal six minutes later decreased New York's lead to two once again. In the final minute of the game, Brian Halonen scored to get the Devils within one; however the comeback attempt came up short and New Jersey fell 5-4.

“This team showed so much grit and show much spirit,” Zboril said about the team’s effort. “We were just coming after them. I would say in the second period we got a little bit away from our game, we gave them a little bit more time and space, we weren’t as hard on them, and skill guys like Trocheck and others will take (advantage) of that. Something to take away from this game is exactly that, just never stop and always be coming after them.”

“I don’t think we let up,” Labanc shared. “You know you could just pack it in when you’re down 5–2 but we’re resilient, and stuck with it for the full 60. So it was a good, hard fought game for a full 60 for us.”

The loss is New Jersey's fourth of the preseason and the Hudson River Rivals each picked up a win at home in this back-to-back.

The Devils kept it close but ultimately fell short 5-4 to the Rangers at MSG.

Here are some observations from the game:

•Xavier Parent did not play in the third period. He finished the night with 13 shifts and 8:31 of playing time. He had one shot on goal and two hits. Dineen shared an injury update following the game:

“He got a lower-body injury in the first period and he kind of gutted through it there for a number of shifts in the second. So we’re expecting him to be out for a little stretch here.”

•Kevin Labanc scored three goals against the Rangers over this back-to-back. As a player who is on a professional tryout and showing what he can bring to any NHL organization, this effort turned heads. Here's what he had to say about how he was able to show up on the scoresheet the last two nights:

“I think for me it’s just being a dog on a bone. Getting in on the hunt, and that’s where the offense really comes from. You just keep doing it night in, night out. It’s been a good camp and I feel good about my game.”

Labanc's teammate, Jakub Zboril had high praise for the forward following the game:

“I think he has a really incredible shot,” Zboril shared about Labanc. “Especially in tight spaces when there is not much space around him, he can just release really nice shots. He also protects the puck really well. He’s kind of a sneaky guy. He just gets behind you and takes that puck away, protects it, makes the play. Overall, I feel like he’s a really nice player.”

•New Jersey played Isaac Poulter for the first two periods before Tyler Brennan went into the game for the third period. Poulter finished his night with 26 saves on 30 shots. Poulter had six saves on seven shots. Dineen shared post-game that the plan was for Poulter to play two periods and Brennan to play one.

“Really liked his first period,” Dineen said about Poulter. “I thought he made some high end saves there. There was times I think we got a little careless with the puck and their defensemen were very active, they kept on jumping in from the point and when they do that, they’re getting some high grade chances. Unfortunately those ended up going in.

“Then Tyler comes in, in the third period,” Dineen also shared about Brennan. “You know what, (he’s) another guy that gave us a chance to win.”

•The Devils had three power plays through 60 minutes and saw their second straight game with a power play goal. Like last night, Labanc scored on the man-advantage. New Jersey's penalty kill went to work three times and were able to keep the Rangers from scoring on two of their three opportunities.

The Devils have one final preseason game on Thursday in Philadelphia against the Flyers.

The Devils wrap up their preseason with an away game against the Philadelphia Flyers this Thursday at Wells Fargo Center. You can watch on NHLN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network. Puck drop is 7:08 p.m. ET. 

