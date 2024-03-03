LIVE UPDATES: Devils 1 at Kings 2

The Devils face the LA Kings tonight at Crypto.com Arena. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!

You can also watch the game on TNT or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.

GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS

FIRST PERIOD

GOAL!
00:15 | 1 NJD, 0 LAK
Meier (Hischier)

GOAL!
07:56 | 1 NJD, 1 LAK
Danault (Fiala, Gavrikov)

GOAL!
14:49 | 1 NJD, 2 LAK
Laferriere (Dubois, Gavrikov)

SECOND PERIOD

No goals scored in the second yet.

DEVILS LINEUP

Meier-Hischier-Bratt
Palat-Hughes-Toffoli
Lazar-Haula-Mercer
MacDermid-Nosek-Holtz

Siegenthaler-Nemec
Bahl-Marino
Hughes-Miller

Daws
Schmid

KINGS LINEUP

Turcotte - Kopitar - Byfield
Moore - Danault - Fiala
Laferriere - Dubois - Anderson-Dolan
Lewis - Lizotte

Moverare - Doughty
Gavrikov - Roy
Englund - Spence
Clarke

Talbot
Rittich

HEAD COACH LINDY RUFF PRE-GAME

Ruff answers media questions before playing LA

More News

Devils Practice in City of Angels | NOTEBOOK

Devils Sign Defenseman Mikael Diotte | RELEASE

Ducks Down Devils in SoCal | GAME STORY

LIVE UPDATES: Devils 3 at Ducks 4

Kurtis MacDermid Acquired by Devils | RELEASE

Devils Hold Leap Day Practice | NOTEBOOK

Devils Acquire 4th-Round Pick | RELEASE

Devils, RWJBarnabas Health Continuing 30-Year Partnership | FEATURE

Devils to Host Gender Equality Night | RELEASE

Devils Rout Sharks to Open West Coast Swing | GAME STORY

Nolan Foote Assigned to Utica | BLOG

Devils Struck by Lightning in 4-1 Loss | GAME STORY

LIVE UPDATES: Devils 1 vs Lightning 4

The Captain Leads His Team Past Montreal, 4-3 | GAME STORY

Schmid Recalled from AHL; Poulter Assigned | BLOG

LIVE UPDATES: Devils 4 vs Canadiens 3

Bastian Moved to IR, Halonen Recalled | BLOG

Chase Stillman Is Finding His Way | PROSPECT WATCH