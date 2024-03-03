LIVE UPDATES: Devils 1 at Kings 2

The Devils face the LA Kings tonight at Crypto.com Arena. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!
You can also watch the game on TNT or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.
The Devils face the LA Kings tonight at Crypto.com Arena. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!
You can also watch the game on TNT or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.
GOAL!
00:15 | 1 NJD, 0 LAK
Meier (Hischier)
GOAL!
07:56 | 1 NJD, 1 LAK
Danault (Fiala, Gavrikov)
GOAL!
14:49 | 1 NJD, 2 LAK
Laferriere (Dubois, Gavrikov)
No goals scored in the second yet.
Meier-Hischier-Bratt
Palat-Hughes-Toffoli
Lazar-Haula-Mercer
MacDermid-Nosek-Holtz
Siegenthaler-Nemec
Bahl-Marino
Hughes-Miller
Daws
Schmid
Turcotte - Kopitar - Byfield
Moore - Danault - Fiala
Laferriere - Dubois - Anderson-Dolan
Lewis - Lizotte
Moverare - Doughty
Gavrikov - Roy
Englund - Spence
Clarke
Talbot
Rittich