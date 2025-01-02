Devils Shutout in L.A. | GAME STORY

LOS ANGELES, CA - The year 2025 did not start out on the right foot for New Jersey, shutout 3-0 by the L.A. Kings on Wednesday afternoon.

Andre Lee opened the scoring of the game and of 2025 with the first goal of his NHL career.

Trailing 1-0, the Devils thought they had the game tied up when Timo Meier scored through traffic in the slot. The Kings decided to challenge the play for goaltender interference, with Stefan Noesen sitting high in the blue paint and battling Kings defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov, making contact with L.A. netminder Darcy Kuemper.

The play was deemed goaltender interference, the NHL Situation Room saying Noesen *"impaired Darcy Kuemper’s ability to play his position in the crease prior to Timo Meier’s goal."*

“The explanation I was given was I was in, I was out and then the stick was in there," Noesen said, visibly frustrated. "But you clearly see him bring the stick in there and I don’t bring it out with me. I’m over it.”

“We watch every single one of these that go on around the league,” head coach Sheldon Keefe said. “Once I saw it, I had a pretty good sense that they would challenge it. And it’s one of those that can really go either way, depending on how they want to interpret it at that time. I think you could explain it one way or the other, whether he was pushed in and affected, but there’s a bump there and usually those ones don’t go your way.”

The Devils and Kings exchanged chances in the second period and it wasn't until mid-way through the third that the Kings would extend their lead.

“It’s a close game, we didn’t execute on the chances that we had or maybe left them off the hook a little bit,” Keefe said. “Some of these 2-on-1’s that we had or did kind of break free. It’s a hard fought game, maybe ran out of gas a bit there in the third period but there’s a lot to like about the game here today, certainly in comparison to yesterday.”

Quinton Byfield gave the Kings a 2-0 lead at 11:01 of the third and with Jake Allen pulled for an extra attacker with 4:30 to play, Adrian Kempe hit the back of the net to extend L.A.'s lead to 3-0.

New Jersey has lost three consecutive games in regulation for the first time this season.