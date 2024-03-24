LIVE UPDATES: Devils 0 at Islanders 0

The Devils face the Islanders tonight at UBS Arena. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!
You can also watch the game on MSG or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.
No goals as of yet
Meier - Hischier - Bratt
Hughes - Haula - Holtz
Palat - Nosek - Mercer
Willman - Tierney - (empty)
Bahl - Marino
Hughes - DeSimone
Smith - Nemec
Hatakka
Kahkonen
Poulter
TBA