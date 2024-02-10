Devils Enter Eye of the Storm in Carolina | PREVIEW

PREVIEW

DEVILS (25-21-3) vs. HURRICANES (29-16-5)

Head-to-Head

This will be the second meeting between the two clubs, with the final of the three-game series set to occur on March 9 in New Jersey. In their previous meeting on Jan. 25, the first between the two clubs since the 2023 Second Round playoff matchup, the Devils suffered a 3-2 defeat to the Canes.

Nico Daws started the matchup in net, allowing three goals on 12 shots before Vitek Vanecek replaced him. Vanecek made 11 saves. Justin Dowling and Jesper Bratt scored for New Jersey.

Sebastien Aho, Tuevo Teravainen, and Jordan Staal scored for Carolina.

Devils Team Scope:

The Devils are trying to find some rhythm in the latter half of the season to claw their way into a Wild Card spot. New Jersey is currently five points out of the second and final Wild Card spot, currently held by the Detroit Red Wings (58 pts.)

Jack Hughes returned to the Devils lineup on Thursday after missing 11 games with an upper-body injury. With the return of Hughes, the Devils injury list became one player shorter and could soon have even fewer names on the list. Defenseman Brendan Smith skated with the team on Friday and although he is not ready to return to play, head coach Lindy Ruff suggested his timeline has now switched to day-to-day.

Jesper Bratt leads the charge in points for the Devils, with 55 points (20g, 25a) in 49 games, followed by Jack's 45 points (15g, 30a) in 33 games.

Tyler Toffoli leads the pack in goals scored with 21 and Luke Hughes leads all defensemen with 26 points.

Hurricanes Team Scope:

The Carolina Hurricanes approaching 30 wins this season, having won game 29 on Thursday night against the Colorado Avalanche. The Canes sit second in the Metropolitan Division with 63 points, four points behind the Rangers for the top spot and three points ahead of the third-place Flyers.

On Thursday, Martin Necas recorded his first career hat trick to bring him up to 34 points this season, ranked third on the team.

Sebastian Aho has been more than a point-per-game player with 56 in 57 games played with his 18 goals leading Carolina.

By the Numbers:

Martin Necas has eight points (seven goals, one assist) in seven games since missing five games with an upper-body injury.

Jesper Bratt is on a point streak of six games where he's amassed nine points. Bratt is coming off a 3-point night against the Flames and has four goals and five assists over the six-game stretch.

Injuries:

Devils

Hamilton - torn pectoral, LTIR

Siegenthaler - broken foot, IR

Smith - knee, day-to-day

Hurricanes

Pesce - illness, day-to-day

Svechnikov - day-to-day

Andersen - blood clotting, IR