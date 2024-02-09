Smith Returns to Practice | NOTEBOOK

The Devils are practicing Friday afternoon before flying to Carolina for a showdown with the Hurricanes.
Stay tuned to the notebook for the latest info, updates, interviews, videos and more from the practice session!
The Devils are practicing Friday afternoon before flying to Carolina for a showdown with the Hurricanes.
Stay tuned to the notebook for the latest info, updates, interviews, videos and more from the practice session!
Player Interviews... Coming Soon!
Devils Now... Coming Soon!
Head Coach Lindy Ruff... Coming Soon!
Feature Article: Stay tuned!
Devils defenseman Brendan Smith returned to practice for the first time since suffering a sprained knee at Boston on Jan. 15. Forward Jesper Bratt was given a maintenance day.
The Devils used the following workflow at practice with Willman subbing in for Bratt.
Palat – Hischier – Willman
Meier – Haula – Mercer
Toffoli – Hughes – Holtz
Lazar – Nosek – Bastian
Bahl – Nemec
Hatakka – Miller
Hughes – Marino
Smith – DeSimone
In Case You Missed It
READ:
GAME STORY: Devils Comeback Falls Short
WATCH:
REWIND: Looking For Consistency
HIGHLIGHTS: Flames 5, Devils 3