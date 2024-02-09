Smith Returns to Practice | NOTEBOOK

Smith
By Sam Kasan
The Devils are practicing Friday afternoon before flying to Carolina for a showdown with the Hurricanes. 

Practice Details

Devils defenseman Brendan Smith returned to practice for the first time since suffering a sprained knee at Boston on Jan. 15. Forward Jesper Bratt was given a maintenance day.

The Devils used the following workflow at practice with Willman subbing in for Bratt. 

Palat – Hischier – Willman
Meier – Haula – Mercer
Toffoli – Hughes – Holtz
Lazar – Nosek – Bastian

Bahl – Nemec
Hatakka – Miller
Hughes – Marino
Smith – DeSimone

