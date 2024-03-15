Devils Open Road Back-to-Back in Arizona | PREVIEW

PREVIEW

DEVILS (32-30-4) at COYOTES (27-35-5)

Head-to-Head

This is the second of two meetings between the two clubs. They clashed in New Jersey's second game of the season back in October, with the Coyotes winning 4-3 in a shootout.

Last season, New Jersey won both games: first a 4-2 win on Nov. 12 at Prudential Center before a 5-4 overtime win on the road in early March.

Devils Team Scope:

The Devils are coming off an inspired 6-2 win in Dallas against one of the NHL's top teams. Jake Allen made his debut after being acquired at the trade deadline and stopped 35 of 37 shots. They got some help on the out-of-town scoreboard as well with the Islanders and Red Wings both losing.

New Jersey is now four points out of a playoff spot, though the Islanders hold a game in hand. Devils do have two games remaining this season against the Islanders, however.

With eight goals in seven games this month, Timo Meier is tied with Minnesota's Kirill Kaprizov for the league lead in March. Heading into the month, Meier had only 11 goals all season in 46 games so he's seeing an impressive turnaround of his season.

Coyotes Team Scope:

Arizona is coming off a strong 4-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings on the road on Thursday. In their last six games, they only have two wins. The six games were comprised of two losses to the Chicago Blackhawks, two losses to the Minnesota Wild and two wins over Detroit, who has had a tough stretch as they try and also battle for the last playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

Clayton Keller leads the way for the Coyotes with 26 goals and 57 points in 63 games. Goaltender Connor Ingram is having a strong season between the pipes. He has a 2.81 goals-against average and .910 save percentage.

By the Numbers:

The Devils and Coyotes power plays both sit equal at 22.2% with the teams ranked 12th and 13th respectively. Devils are fourth in the NHL in team face-off percentage at 53.5% while the Coyotes are last at 45.5%. ... Nick Schmaltz has been the hot hand of late for the Coyotes with six points in five games while Meier has eight points in his last five Devils contests. Keller has four goals in his last five.

Injuries:

Devils

Siegenthaler (Concussion, Out Indefinitely)

Marino (Upper Body, Day-to-Day)

Bastian (Lower Body, IR)

Hamilton (Torn Pectoral, IR)

Coyotes

Boyd (Torn Pectoral, IR)

Hayton (Lower Body, Day-to-Day)