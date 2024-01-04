Three Multi-Goal Nights Send Devils to Victory in Washington | GAME STORY

WASHINGTON, DC - It took 46 seconds between the Capitals tying the game at three and Michael McLeod retaking the Devils lead in the dying seconds of the second period.

After the Devils relinquished a 3-1 lead and the Capitals poured it on with three second-period goals, McLeod’s goal put the Devils ahead and helped secure a 6-3 win in Washington on Wednesday night.

The regulation win was the Devils first in Washington since Jan. 11, 2020.

"We knew what was at stake here," Nico Hischier said after the game, "It was a big game for us to start of the (year) right. I think we did a good job and we've got to build on that."

The Devils jumped over the Capitals in the standings into the second Wild Card spot

"It was a good fight there," Mercer said, "It's nice for us to find the net, making plays especially I thought our line had a great time overall and whenever you can get those wins, it's great for us."

The line of Erik Haula, Hischier and Mercer combined for four goals and seven points.

McLeod’s goal was all style, trailing the play as Alexander Holtz brought the puck up the ice. Holtz found McLeod at the top of the left circle, despite being tied up by Capitals defenseman Martin Fehervary. McLeod spun around Fehervary to surprise Capitals goaltender Hunter Shepard with a last second shot.

"They tied it up there and it was nice going into the third period with a lead,” McLeod shared, “I was just trying to protect the puck and sling-shot it on net and luckily it went five (hole).”

The Devils fourth goal came with just 15 seconds left in the middle period and was McLeod’s 8th goal of the season, and McLeod also added the Devils sixth goal, late in the third period.

Nico Hischier came into 2024 swinging with two first period goals, the 11th career two-goal game for the Devils captain, who turns 25 tomorrow. Not to be outdone in his 200th NHL game, Dawson Mercer added two goals of his own, with his second goal giving the Devils a 5-3 lead.

Connor McMichael, Evgeny Kuznetsov and John Carlson all scored for Washington.