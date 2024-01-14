Devils Close Out Trip in Boston | PREVIEW

By Amanda Stein
New Jersey will close out a three-game road trip against the Bruins in Boston on Monday at 1 p.m.

DEVILS (22-15-3) vs. BRUINS (25-8-9)

Head-to-Head

With the season series tied 1-1 between the Devils and Bruins this season, the two clubs meet to break the tie as they close out their 2023-24 season against one another.

It hasn’t been long since the two teams last met, on Dec. 30, the Devils were in Boston for their final game of 2023. It was a game that fell apart in the second period when the Bruins scored four straight goals after New Jersey had taken a 2-0 lead.

Both David Pastrnak and Kevin Shattenkirk had two goals each, while Jake DeBrusk scored the Bruins' opening goal in the last meeting.

Nico Hischier and Luke Hughes each scored for New Jersey.

The Dec. 30th game also was the last time Devils forward Timo Meier played a game, injured in the second period, Meier has been out with a mid-body injury since.

Devils Team Scope:

The Devils are coming off of two very strong performances, picking up three of a possible four points in Florida. New Jersey lost to Tampa Bay in overtime and followed that performance with a 5-1 victory against the Panthers, ending Florida’s nine-game win streak.

Michael McLeod picked up an assist on Jesper Bratt’s goal against the Panthers for his fifth point in as many games. The Devils have had to rely on depth scoring with so many of their top-end players out of the lineup with injury and that depth has been shining through now with eight players with 10 or more goals this season.

Erik Haula and Alexander Holtz are the latest players to join double-digits in goal this season, both scoring their 10th of the season against the Panthers.

Bruins Team Scope:

The Bruins are back home to host the Devils after a road trip that took them to four cities in six nights. Their road trip ended on Saturday night picking up their only win of the trip, a 4-3 overtime win in St. Louis. Boston went 1-0-3 on the road.

Charlie McAvoy secured the Bruins win in St. Louis scoring in overtime, his sixth career OT winner, surpassing Ray Bourque (five) for most overtime goals by a defenseman in club history.

By the Numbers:

Monday afternoon’s matchup marks the halfway point of the Devils season, playing in game 41 of the 82-game regular season.

Michael McLeod ranks first in the NHL for overall face-off percentage, clocking in at 66.4.%

Bruins captain Brad Marchand’s opening goal against the Blues was his 900th career point, all with Boston.

Injuries:

Devils

Hamilton (pectoral muscle - IR)
Nosek (foot - IR)
Palat (lower-body)
Meier (mid-body)
J.Hughes (upper-body)
Siegenthaler (broken foot - IR)

Bruins

Poitras (shoulder -day-to-day)
Ullmark (lower-body, day-to-day)
Zacha (illness, day-to-day)
Carlo (upper-body - IR)
Forbort (undisclosed - IR)
Lucic (ankle - IR)

