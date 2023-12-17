Jack Hughes, Devils Deliver Big Win for Dads and Mentors | GAME STORY

COLUMBUS, OH - Jack Hughes scored a hat trick on Saturday night, perhaps one for father Jim, another for uncle Marty and one for himself, with Jim and Marty in attendance at Nationwide Arena on the first half of the Dad and Mentor Trip the club is hosting this weekend.

Hughes gave his club an early lead, scoring his 99th goal of his career, just 46 seconds into the game that also so happens to be the fastest goal Hughes has scored in a game in his 267th NHL game.

Jesper Bratt set up Jack Hughes for his 100th NHL goal and chimed in later on another big milestone night, this time for his captain Nico Hischier.

"They came in our building and beat us so we knew we were game on," Hischier said, "to get that back, I think was a 60-minute good effort. A good win from our group, all four lines were going, we were rolling through the lines. It was a good win."

Hischier scored the Devils fifth goal of the season, assisted by Bratt, for his 300th career point. Hischier's 300th point came in his 398th NHL game and Bratt finished the game with a three-point night.

"Those are two of the guys, especially Nico, that I’ve been around the whole time," Bratt said post-game. "Obviously that’s awesome for them. They’re going to have a lot more going forward and I hope to help to contribute to a lot of them.”

New Jersey also had the goal support from Erik Haula's first-period goal, his eighth of the year, and Tyler Toffoli added a quick goal just 50 seconds into the second period.

Jack became the fastest player in Devils team history to reach 100 career goals, a record previously held by Brian Gionta (284 GP).

In front of their special guests, the Devils put together a 6-3 victory, their fifth win in the past six games.

Kirill Marchenko and Yegor Chinakhov scored for the Blue Jackets, while goaltender Daniil Tarasov was making his season debut.