Devils Dominate 2nd Period, Score 4 to Beat Jackets | GAME STORY

COLUMBUS, OH - John Marino started it and then Alexander Holtz, Nico Hischier and Nathan Bastian called it a comeback.

The Devils scored four unanswered goals in the second period to skate past the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday night.

A four-goal second period turned the game on its head after trailing by one after 20 minutes. New Jersey leaves Columbus with a 4-1 win and two very important points, against a Metropolitan Division team.

At the time of publication, the Devils' 49 points put them two points shy of both the first and second Wild Card spot, held by Detroit and Tampa with 51 points respectively.

Marino scored 28 seconds into the second period to start the offensive output, quieting the crowd at Nationwide Arena.

The Blue Jackets made a push in the third period, including seven shots in the first four minutes, but all pucks were thwarted away by Vitek Vanecek, whose only goal against was the first shot of the night. With their 4-1 lead, New Jersey dialed in their defensive smarts in front of their netminder to preserve the three-goal lead. The Blue Jackets thought they had a goal go by Vanecek late in the third, but the play was called back for an off-side review by the Devils coaching staff.

Alexander Holtz doubled the Devils goal output with a tip-in shot from a Cal Foote feed, Hischier’s wrist shot beat Merzlikins cleanly and Bastian used his net-front presence to tip in the Devils fourth goal.

Cole Sillinger had the lone goal for Columbus.

The Devils take the season series with Columbus 3-1.