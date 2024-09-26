Devils Announce Theme Night, Giveaway Schedule | RELEASE

The New Jersey Devils announced today the club's 2024-25 Theme Night and Giveaway schedule. New theme nights this season include Devils Down The Shore, Jersey Rocks presented by Prudential, Devils Youth Foundation Night, and more. Giveaways this season will include Jacob Markstrom bobblehead, Ondrej Palat toy block set, NJ Devil hat, pins and more. Single-game theme night tickets are available for purchase at newjerseydevils.com/themenights.

Fans will have the opportunity to support the Devils' Hockey Is For Everyone initiatives, including Hispanic Heritage Night, Pride Night, Asian and Pacific Islander Heritage Night, Black History Celebration, and Women’s Empowerment with details being announced closer to each game date. Specialty jerseys designed by local artists for these nights will be available to wear during player arrivals and auctioned with proceeds benefitting multiple groups. There will also be several group and heritage nights throughout the season including Jewish Community Night, Ukrainian Heritage Night, Portuguese Heritage Night, Sikh Heritage Night, First Responders Night, ASL Night, and more.

In collaboration with hospitality partner Levy, the New Jersey Devils will introduce Heritage Kitchen, a pop-up food and beverage initiative that will support small, diverse businesses throughout New Jersey, embrace global cultures and cuisines, and honor the culinary traditions represented through these theme and heritage nights throughout the season. Heritage Kitchen will kick off in October.

Additional theme night information is listed below and available at newjerseydevils.com/themenights. For more information regarding group nights, visit newjerseydevils.com/groups.

October 10, 2024 - Home Opener presented by Citizens (vs. Toronto at 7:00 p.m. ET) - All fans in attendance will receive a commemorative rally towel courtesy of Citizens as the Devils take on the Maple Leafs for the first home game of the season. Arrive early for the BMW Red Carpet Arrivals beginning at 4:00 PM including your Devils players, and stick around for Fan Fest presented by Citizens that will include a number of partner activations, live entertainment by the Joe Baracata Band & the Ocean Avenue Stompers, and appearances from NJ Devil, Woo Crew and Devils Alumni.

October 22, 2024 - Hispanic Heritage Night (vs. Tampa Bay at 6:45 p.m. ET) - The Devils will host their first Hockey Is For Everyone game when they celebrate Hispanic and Latin Heritage Month during this Tuesday night rivalry. There will be concourse performances, activations, in-game features, and more starting at 6:45pm for NHL’s Frozen Frenzy night.

November 10, 2024 - Military Appreciation Night presented by Prudential (vs. San Jose at 7:00 p.m. ET) - The Devils and their fans honor our troops during this Sunday night matchup. The first 9,000 fans in attendance will receive camo military bags courtesy of Prudential Financial. Additionally, there will be concourse activations, in-game features and more.

November 30, 2024 - Hockey Fights Cancer in partnership with RWJBarnabas Health (vs. Washington at 7:00 p.m. ET) - Prudential Center turns lavender when the Devils host their annual Hockey Fights Cancer Night in partnership with RWJBarnabas Health to help raise money to combat cancer. Additional ways to get involved and support the cause will be released closer to the night.

December 6, 2024 – Devils Youth Foundation Night (vs. Seattle at 7:00 p.m. ET) – The Devils will amplify the efforts and raise awareness of the impactful work done by the Devils Youth Foundation to support New Jersey’s youth. Throughout the evening, multiple community partners will be highlighted for their local and statewide efforts to combat food and nutrition security.

December 10, 2024 - Pride Night (vs. Toronto at 7:00 p.m. ET) - Celebrate Pride at The Rock during this Tuesday night matchup at Prudential Center. Fans will have the opportunity to get involved and support the cause with various fundraising activities and more.

December 21, 2024 – Devils Down The Shore (vs. Pittsburgh at 7:00 p.m. ET) - Celebrate summer in December at Prudential Center as the Devils bring the Jersey Shore up north ahead of the holiday break. The night will feature a number of summer themed activations, contests, and live performances.

January 14, 2025 – Asian and Pacific Islander Heritage Night (vs. Florida at 7:00 p.m. ET) - The Devils will host their third Hockey Is For Everyone game when they celebrate Asian and Pacific Islander Heritage Night and take on the Panthers. There will be concourse performances, activations, in-game features, and more.

January 18-19, 2025 – Next Generation Weekend presented by RWJBarnabas Health – The Devils will celebrate the next generation of our fans and youth hockey in New Jersey. The team will recognize the Dr. John J. McMullen Service Award winner and Little Devils members will be taking over different game day roles. The first 9,000 fans in attendance each day will receive an Ondrej Palat toy block set on Saturday courtesy of RWJBarnabas Health.

January 22, 2025 – Ring of Honor presented by Citizens (vs. Boston at 7:30 p.m. ET) – The Devils will induct their third honoree into the Ring of Honor prior to the game when they take on the Bruins during this Wednesday night rivalry. All fans in attendance will receive a limited-edition Ring of Honor pin courtesy of Citizens.

February 6, 2025 - Black History Celebration (vs. Vegas at 7:00 p.m. ET) - The Devils will celebrate Black History Month with concourse performances, activations, in-game features and more during their fourth Hockey Is For Everyone game.

February 22, 2025 – Jersey Rocks presented by Prudential (vs. Dallas at 6:00 p.m. ET) - Embrace the music of New Jersey at the Rock with several live musical performances in-arena and on the concourse. Fans will have the opportunity to win tickets to a selection of upcoming concerts and events at Prudential Center.

March 20, 2025 – Devils Gaming Group Night (vs. Calgary at 7:00 p.m. ET) - Enjoy all things video games at the Rock when the Devils take on the Flames. The main concourse will feature unique video game themed activations and classic arcade games, and the Devils will host an NHL25 tournament leading up to the game, with the two finalists facing off on the Prudential Center scoreboard live from the Devils Gaming Lounge.

March 22, 2025 - Mascot Madness (vs. Ottawa at 7:00 p.m. ET) - Multiple mascots from around the NHL and sports teams in the area join Devils' mascot, NJ Devil, for some Saturday night fun. The first 9,000 fans in attendance will receive an NJ Devil hat courtesy of MSG Networks.

March 24, 2025 – Women’s Empowerment (vs. Vancouver at 7:30 p.m. ET) - Celebrate Women’s Empowerment at The Rock where the Devils will highlight the importance of gender inclusion in the sport of hockey and within the organization, building upon initiatives led by the National Hockey League to support gender equality throughout the sport at all levels. The 2025 NJSIAA Girls High School Ice Hockey State Champions will be recognized prior to the National Anthem.

March 31, 2025 – Autism Acceptance presented by Schindler (vs. Minnesota at 7:00 p.m. ET) – Fans will experience unique changes to game presentation elements, a designated sensory room and more as the Devils take on the Wild.

April 16, 2025 – Made in Jersey Night (vs. Detroit at 7:30 p.m. ET) -The Devils will celebrate the fans during Made in Jersey Night with in-game prizes, activations, and “Jerseys off our Backs” post-game to celebrate the conclusion of the 2024-25 regular season. The first 9,000 fans in attendance will receive a Jacob Markstrom bobblehead.