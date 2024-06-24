DeSimone Signs 1-Year, 1-Way Deal | RELEASE

The New Jersey Devils announced today that the team has re-signed defenseman Nick DeSimone to a one-year, one-way contract worth $775,000. The announcement was made by President/General Manager Tom Fitzgerald.

DeSimone, 29, was originally claimed off waivers by New Jersey from Calgary on January 25, 2024. He played a total of 34 games in the NHL during the 2023-24 season, 23 with the Flames (1g-4a) and 11 with the Devils (1g-1a). He made his debut with New Jersey on March 14, 2024, at Dallas where he registered one assist and played a career-high 24:57. DeSimone also appeared in ten games with Calgary’s AHL affiliate last season, where he earned eight assists.

The 6’2’, 185lbs. rearguard has two goals, five assists and six penalty minutes in 38 career NHL games. DeSimone is a veteran of 341 American Hockey League games, spending time with San Jose, Rochester, Stockton, and Calgary, and has 176 AHL points (38g-138a) and 129 penalty minutes. He had eight goals and 46 points with a plus-28 with the Calgary Wranglers in 2022-23.

Born on November 21, 1994, the East Amherst, NY native went undrafted out of Union College, where he played three years, from 2014-15 to 2016-17. He signed as a free agent with San Jose in March of 2017.

DeSimone’s brother, Phil was the Washington Capitals’ third-round selection, 84th overall in the 2007 NHL Draft. Phil played in the Devils system with Albany (AHL)/Trenton (ECHL) in 2012-13.