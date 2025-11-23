Born in Montreal, Made in Jersey | FEATURE

I thought I knew a bit about hockey, but New Jersey Devils coach Jacques Lemaire taught The Maven a lesson in the midst of the 1996-97 season.

At the time Mike Dunham - he had previously starred for the Devs' Albany River Rats AHL farm team - had graduated to the East Rutherford sextet and comfortably fit as Martin Brodeur's sidekick.

Better still, on this particular Saturday night, Dunham pitched a perfect shutout at home, which suited me just fine. That also happened to be the night that SportsChannel, the team's TV network, inaugurated its first post-game media schmooze with coach Lemaire.

Energetically feeling my oats, I opened with these words:

"Well, Jacques, that was some performance by Dunny." Then a pause: "Based on his performance tonight, I assume you'll start him in the next game, on Monday in Philadelphia."

"No," Lemaire snapped, "I will not!"

"Excuse me," I sort of pleaded, "how can you not start Dunham when he just had a shutout. That's perfect goaltending."

By this time, it was apparent that the coach wanted to put an end to this Fischler nonsense.

"I will tell you right now, why not Dunham," Jacques shot back with that Cheshire Cat grin spreading across his face. Then another pause: "MARTIN BRODEUR - THAT'S WHY!"

And so, it was Martin Brodeur against Philadelphia and so it was Marty Broduer who went into The Spectrum and beat the Flyers. The Maven learned a lesson he already had learned:

Brodeur rules! And that's that!